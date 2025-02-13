Gabbard voted in as director of national intelligence, despite perceived sympathies with Russian president, deposed Syrian dictator

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Samoan American politician Tulsi Gabbard has been sworn in as the United States’ director of national intelligence.

Despite Gabbard’s perceived sympathies with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria’s deposed dictator, Bashar al-Assad, all but one Republican senator voted in favor of Gabbard’s nomination. Alongside Senate Democrats, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the only Republican to vote against Gabbard’s nomination.

In a Dec. 4, 2024, letter to incoming Republican majority leader Sen. John Thune, then-majority leader Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer wrote that legislators were “alarmed by the announcement that the President-elect intends to nominate Tulsi Gabbard to be Director of National Intelligence,” because of Gabbard’s activities with Putin and al-Assad.

Schumer wrote of Gabbard’s “uncoordinated trip to Syria in 2017 to meet with President Bashar al-Assad,” and said that several of her “past actions call into question her ability to deliver unbiased intelligence briefings to the President, Congress, and to the entire national security apparatus.”

“Following her trip to Syria, for example, Ms. Gabbard aligned herself with Russian and Syrian officials,” Schumer’s letter continued. “She publicly cast doubt on U.S. intelligence reports and overwhelming public reporting that Assad carried out chemical weapons attacks against Syrian civilians, giving credence to the debunked conspiracy that the attack was staged by agents of the United Kingdom.”

After Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Gabbard “similarly released a video insinuating that U.S.-funded labs in Ukraine were developing biological weapons and that Ukraine’s engagement with NATO posed a threat to Russian sovereignty, both arguments initially used by Russia to justify its illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

Her sympathy for dictators like Vladimir Putin and Assad raises questions about her judgment and fitness,” Schumer wrote.

President Donald Trump nominated Gabbard last November. Gabbard is now the highest-ranking Pacific Islander official in the country.