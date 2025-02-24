Eating disorders are complex and culturally bound — We talk to two people who know firsthand

By Kai Curry

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

In February, we shine the spotlight on eating disorders, which are often hidden conditions. To recognize Eating Disorder Awareness Week, which begins on Feb. 24, the Northwest Asian Weekly spoke with Anoova Sattar, an Olympia High School student who created an online eating disorder resource called Shuno; and Mindy Lu, a nutritionist and counselor whose practice is focused on developing healthy relationships with food and body image.

Eating disorder or disordered eating?

As Sattar pointed out, there are symptoms that appear prior to an eating disorder diagnosis. These symptoms, such as counting calories, or jumping from one fad diet to another, are labeled as disordered eating. Sattar would know: She was diagnosed with anorexia in the 9th grade; however her disordered eating started much earlier, in 5th or 6th grade.

A very open and warm teenager, Sattar shared about her journey in the way that she hopes others can do, too, via her Shuno project, which has its own Instagram in addition to a website. She recalled that her overthinking about food and weight started when she got into swimming. She described herself then as “on the chubby side, but nothing out-of-control.” Yet even at that young age, her body exposed in a swimsuit, Sattar understood that beauty standards loomed.

It’s everywhere—it’s more than we want to admit.

As a pre-teen, Sattar was already exposed to social media and peer pressure that emphasized a certain preferred look.



That look was—and still is—“skinny.”



For some in the Asian community, the desire to change things they can’t may precede an eating disorder or disordered eating. They might wish they could change their skin color or accent Lu, who runs Sunrise Nutrition, said. But because they can’t necessarily change either of those things, they might turn to their weight as something controllable that will help them feel like they fit in, Lu explained.



“Changing the body to fit Western standards,” Lu explained, “leads into the area of body image.”



But there is a lot of body shaming in many cultures, including Asian. Sattar said there are people checking into Shuno from all over the globe. There, she collects data, and creates a map so that others can know they aren’t alone in their suffering.

It’s not necessarily that family and friends are not supportive, Sattar told the Northwest Asian Weekly. It’s that those who experience eating disorders or disordered eating are afraid to speak up at all. There is a dearth of Asian specialists in the field, she noted, and people don’t know where to turn.



Lu opened her Seattle practice, in large part for this very reason. A shared experience in the Asian community, Lu said, no matter which part of the world, is that “food is an integral part of our identity and who we are.” Problems arise when we begin to think of certain foods as “good” or “bad,” when we start regulating ourselves in unhealthy ways.

“We live in a culture that’s really unkind to bodies.”

Lu prefers to think of eating disorders on a spectrum. On one side might be someone that “struggles with chronic dieting.” On the other side is someone struggling with binge eating and possibly purging after a binge. Society’s obsession with looks is not necessarily the cause of an eating disorder, but it doesn’t help.



“We live in a culture that’s really unkind to bodies,” Lu said.For Sattar, it came to the point where the doctor told her that she had to eat or she would be hospitalized. Her parents were understanding but she didn’t necessarily talk to them about it.



“When you’re in the mindset of an eating disorder, all you want is encouragement for your behavior,” she explained.



In following the doctor’s orders, Sattar was still afraid to gain too much weight. At that point, other people’s unintended microaggressions came into play — comments like, “Look how healthy you’re being!”

Remarks about what people look like and what they eat are generally not helpful.



“It’s not said intentionally, but there are certain attitudes towards eating disorders,” Sattar said, that just come out uninvited. “People think it’s just a phase or it’s only something girls can go through.”

Neither of those things is true. It can happen to anyone, and it can last a lifetime. Lu recalled during her days as a dancer, when she was told by a photographer that she should work on her stomach. This type of experience catalyzed Lu to become a nutritionist and counselor and to fight against body shaming in society.

According to data collected by the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), those who experience other types of discrimination, such as racial, “are three times more likely to have binge eating disorder,” perhaps as a way of coping, and “people of color with eating disorders are half as likely to be diagnosed or to receive treatment.”

People like Lu and Sattar want to change this.

“I have a special interest in empowering Non-white or BIPOC peoples and other marginalized communities to reclaim their relationship with food,” Lu says on her website. She wants to offer a judgement-free space to find healing.



Sattar describes Shuno as “a living room of resources for people to feel comfortable sharing what they’ve gone through.” While there may be cultural differences amongst Asians, Sattar said, there is a shared experience of eating disorders and not knowing how to deal with them. Shuno offers comfort and unity.

Watch what you watch.

“Be mindful of the content you’re consuming,” Sattar cautioned.



Social media is overrun by influencers emphasizing unrealistic bodies, eating habits, and daily routines. Lu would prefer people “get off social media entirely.” At the least, Lu suggested unfollowing accounts or getting rid of personal accounts “that make people feel bad about themselves” and “start adding accounts that make them feel good about themselves.”

Our relationship with food, Lu said, should be joyous and flexible. It is the same with our bodies, she continued. They should and can be expected to change, naturally, throughout our lives.



If afraid to speak up to someone that is promoting body shaming you can always disengage, Lu advised.



“You don’t have to agree or absorb it,” she said.

Readers in need of help for themselves or a loved one can find a list of eating disorder and disordered eating resources below.

National

National Eating Disorders Association: www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/

National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD): https://anad.org/ and confidential ANAD Helpline: 1 (888)-375-7767

National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) discussion of eating disorder types: www.nimh.nih.gov/health/publications/what-are-common-types-of-eating-disorders

Local

Seattle Children’s recovery program for kids and teens: www.seattlechildrens.org/clinics/eating-disorders

