Concert to raise funds to fix vandalized Jose Rizal statue to be held Friday at Dr. Jose Rizal Park

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A benefit concert to raise funds to fix the vandalized statue of Jose Rizal will be held at Dr. Jose Rizal Park on Friday, Feb. 7. Funds will also be used towards public safety initiatives.

In October 2024, vandals stole four memorial plaques from the park, including a plaque containing a time capsule from the main monument. The park commemorates Rizal, who is widely considered among the Filipino community to be a national hero.

The concert, hosted by Tess Guerzon from the Rizal Park And Bridge Preservation Society (RPBPS), will feature renowned Filipina jazz vocalist Charito, who is based in Tokyo, Japan, and several different local Filipino community jazz artists.

The City of Seattle had initially promised the plaques would be replaced, but committed neither to a budget nor a timeline. According to the Eventbrite page announcing the concert, Seattle’s Parks and Recreation Department have agreed to replace the plaques with a material other than bronze, but that “nothing has been started or communicated for months.” The page also notes that the renovation of the park’s bathrooms will begin in August 2025, and that the playground’s renovations will begin in 2027.

Guerzon, who is also one of the night’s performers, said that the recent acts of vandalism have deeply impacted the community.

“This concert is an opportunity to come together, celebrate our shared love for jazz, and take action to protect and restore our public spaces.”

All proceeds from the event will go toward funding public safety improvements, surveillance measures, and vandalized structures. The Eventbrite page lists a number of needs, including lighting, surveillance cameras, a gate and signage to discourage gang activity, speed bumps on 12th Avenue South, replacement of the time capsule, and clean-up and maintenance.

RPBPS encouraged community members, businesses, and organizations to attend, donate, or sponsor the event to maximize its impact. The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, and can be purchased online at RPBPS’ website or on Eventbrite, or in-person at the event.

Those interested in the concert can find more details below, and a schedule of performances on Eventbrite.

Rizal Rhythms! A Benefit Concert for Dr Jose Rizal Park

Date: Friday, Feb. 7, 2025

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Rainier Arts Center, 7515 S Alaska St. Seattle, WA 98118, at the corner of Alaska Street and Rainier Avenue South.

Tickets: $30

For media, sponsorship opportunities and more information, contact Tess Guerzon at tessguerzon@gmail.com or 206-819-8377 (206-819-TESS).