Memorial plaques stolen in vandalism at Seattle’s Dr. Jose Rizal Park

SEATTLE — Dr. Jose Rizal Park on Beacon Hill was vandalized over the weekend, resulting in the theft of four memorial plaques, including a main monument plaque containing a time capsule. The incident occurred on Oct. 12 or 13.

The stolen plaques and the damage have left the Filipino community in Seattle shocked and disheartened. Dr. Jose Rizal Park is a significant cultural and historical site for Filipino Americans, being one of only five parks in the United States named after Dr. Jose Rizal, a national hero of the Philippines.

“This park serves as a symbol of our history, culture and identity to the Filipino community,” said Tess Guerzon-Cabrera of the Rizal Park and Bridge Preservation Society.

Concerns about the safety of the park—located at 1008 12th Avenue South—have been growing. A public safety meeting was organized in September to address an increase in crime and gang activity, particularly at night, as well as ongoing issues with homelessness due to the park’s proximity to a nearby area known as “the jungle.”

In addition to its historical and cultural significance, the park features a mosaic mural titled “East and West” by the late Val Laigo, a Filipino American Seattle University art professor, and hosts an annual jazz festival each August, which has been a community tradition since 2009.