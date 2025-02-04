Bill to teach Asian American history in the classroom by 2029 introduced to WA Senate

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Following years of collaboration with Washington state students, educators, community organizations, legislators, and other stakeholders, the Washington chapter of the Asian American, Native Hawai’ian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI)-focused group, Make Us Visible (MUV), has announced that a bill meant to integrate AANHPI history into the state’s classrooms has been introduced to the Washington State Senate.

The bill—Senate Bill 5574, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles—builds on Senate Bill 6314. Introduced by Nobles and Sen. Bob Hasegawa during last year’s legislative session, S.B. 6314 also regards AANHPI history education.

The new bill, S.B. 5574, builds on the requirements set out in S.B. 6314. If passed, the new bill would require AANHPI history to be integrated into the state’s learning standards by September 2028, with teachers beginning instruction for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade starting in the 2029-2030 school year. It also includes, among other items, the creation of an advisory committee composed of the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, community organizations, individuals with relevant lived experiences, educators, and other stakeholders.

In its press release announcing S.B. 5574’s introduction, MUV emphasized the need to teach AANHPI history in schools, pointing to the continued rise in anti-Asian hate crimes throughout the country.

“The continuing rise in anti-Asian American hate crimes and violence has emphasized the fact that the collective ignorance about AANHPI history is not only dangerous for AANHPI students, but also a clear disservice to all students who are growing up in an increasingly diverse and intersectional world,” MUV wrote.

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS)’s executive director, Michael Byun, said that stereotypes and bigotry persist against the communities ACRS serves, but that “education helps to confront anti-Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander stereotypes that have plagued our communities’ wellbeing and sense of safety.”

MUV’s Washington chapter director, Angelie Chong, said that the bill “reflects the needs and desires of our diverse AANHPI diaspora in Washington state.”

“[The bill] would be an important step in combating anti-Asian American racism and bullying that has proliferated these past few years and in addressing the mental health of students so they feel a sense of belonging and representation,” she said.

“We are mindful of alleviating any barrier or burden on educators while balancing the urgent need to address the public safety concerns (of anti-Asian hate) and mental health impact on AANHPI students, of being invisible and (mis)represented in curricula for far too long,” Chong continued.

To that end, the bill would also assist OSPI and educators in making available resources and training opportunities. The bill would not add any graduation requirement for students.

MUV WA asked that those who are interested in supporting S.B. 5574’s hearing for potential passage contact Sen. Lisa Wellman, the Washington State Senate’s Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee chair. MUV WA encouraged supporters to ask Wellman that the bill get heard early in the legislative cycle, and that supporters also ask their local legislators to co-sponsor the bill.

Interested supporters can also sign a letter of support for the bill here.