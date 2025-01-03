The Seattle Public Library expands open hours at 9 locations starting Jan. 29

The Seattle Public Library will add open hours at nine branches starting on Wednesday, Jan. 29. With this increase, all library locations, with the exception of the University Branch, which closes on Jan. 29 for renovations, will be open at least six days a week. Thirteen locations will be open seven days a week.

“With this expansion, our patrons can visit our Library spaces more days a week to use the services that are most important to them, from browsing and checking out materials to attending our many wonderful programs,” said Chief Librarian Tom Fay. “We look forward to seeing more of you in 2025!”

The schedule is expected to stay the same through 2025, with the goal of providing stable and consistent operations.

Here are highlights of the changes:



An extra day a week for nine branches: Nine branches have added an extra day a week to their schedule, including the Fremont, Madrona-Sally Goldmark, Magnolia, Montlake, NewHolly, Queen Anne, and Wallingford branches, which will now be open six days a week; and the Northeast and Northgate branches, which will now be open seven days a week. All library locations not currently closed for renovations are open at least six days a week.

Additional hours at two branches: The Northeast Branch has also added morning hours two days a week and the Northgate Branch has added morning hours one day a week to accommodate the needs of the patrons in the neighborhood.

The new schedule adds 78 hours weekly across the nine branches. See the full new schedule.