The Royal Room: Reese Tanimura and a new era

By Andrew Hamlin

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Seattle’s Reese Tanimura brought her expertise on music, culture, and business when she recently took over the Royal Room venue in Columbia City. But, as she related, she’d already established a longtime presence there.

“The last two years,” she explained, “I have been gathering artists to showcase ‘Womxn & Blues’ [at the Royal Room] and it has been an absolute joy. I am passionate about amplifying Black, brown, womxn, non-binary, queer, and trans artists through the work I do. It is my way of contributing to a dynamic, transformative creative ecosystem.

“Just before the pandemic, I had a conversation [with Royal Room co-founder] Tia Matthies about getting more involved. Of course everything was put on hold as we navigated our way through 2020, 2021, and the slow reopening in 2022. When we resumed the conversation last year, I was both floored and thrilled when they (Matthies, Steve Freeborn, and Wayne Horvitz) offered me the opportunity to take over stewardship of this beautiful venue and community space.”

Tanimura grew up in Hawai’i and Illinois. Proficient in piano from an early age, she became a band director, then returned to her native Ohau to teach music in public schools.

She moved to Seattle in late 2007. “It was time for a change and the PNW is such a great combination of all the things that I love. I was attracted to the music and arts scene—a huge variety of offerings with smaller, more connected communities—and all ensconced by mountains, ocean, and other beautiful environments.

“I also appreciate the cooler weather, which suits me well except for being able to surf, which I still get to do when I visit the islands.”

Asked about favorite Royal Room memories, she confessed, “It’s hard to pick a favorite. I have seen so many great shows there and met incredible people through my involvement. I think the very first night of ‘Womxn & Blues’ holds a special place in my heart because it was the culmination of some different ideas that were floating around in my head about music, heritage and stories, amazing musicians that were in my orbit, or that I wanted to work with and an audience that was hungry for all of it.”

She plans to continue the long running strategy of diversity. “The Royal Room thrives on imagination and evolution. It has a reputation for being a fabulous space for jazz and improvisation and it is also a place to see Americana/country and expansive folk—everything from Brazilian forró to klezmer to genre-defying Cambodian/Filipino duos—with a smattering of shoegaze and pop-punk every now and then.

“My plan is to see who and what kind of shows have had less opportunities to grace the stage and continue to invite more participation from those artist communities. You will continue to see a good mix of established local and touring artists with the delightful discovery of emerging musicians, and some literary nights, dance shows, and surprises to round out the offerings. I am particularly excited to continue work with the Wayne Horvitz nonprofit, South Hudson Music Project to program innovative performances, and to bring back fundraising shows that support climate justice.”

Asked about changes to the Royal Room, Tanimura admitted, “I am really looking forward to shaking up the menu. I love food and it is a way that I feel grounded in my cultural identity. I expect you will see some Asian/Islander-rooted menu items make an appearance and my hope is that we can look to more local sourcing for ingredients.”

And she’s looking to the future in other ways.

“In 2025, it will be crucial to gather community, feel moved and inspired, find allyship, and get grounded in the analog truth of live music and arts. The Royal Room has a part to play in that, as do all the cultural venues in our city, small to large.

“My other plans are to spend as much time with family and friends as I can—it may have to be in this little spot I know…”

Support the Royal Room by visiting it at 5000 Rainier Avenue S. in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. For shows, showtimes, prices, and other information, visit theroyalroomseattle.com.