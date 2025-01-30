Steffanie Fain announces run for King County D5 seat

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Steffanie Fain, a managing attorney at Coopersmith Law and fifth-term president of Harborview’s Board of Trustees, announced her run in November for the King County Council’s District 5 seat on Jan. 28. Dave Upthegrove held the seat until November 2024, when he won the state’s race to become Commissioner of Public Lands.

Fain told the Northwest Asian Weekly in an email that she is “running to ensure our government reflects the people it serves,” and that her experience as a second-generation Korean American woman has taught her “the importance of having diverse voices at the decision-making table.”

The District 5 seat covers Kent, Seatac, Renton, and Des Moines. A U.S. Census 2024 data estimate reveals that more than 22% of the area’s population is Asian. On Tuesday, the King County Council appointed De’Sean Quinn, of the Tukwila City Council since 2008, to fill the district’s vacant seat.

In her email to the Northwest Asian Weekly, Fain said that she also knows “that divisiveness in politics holds us back from real progress.”

“Our communities deserve leaders who bring people together, listen to all perspectives, and work toward solutions that uplift and ensure the safety of every family,” she continued.

If elected, Fain’s campaign lists three priorities she will focus on: Public safety, homelessness, and affordability.

Fain’s press release announcing her campaign states that, if elected, she would “[e]nsure our communities are safe by balancing investments in law enforcement with expanded mental health crisis response teams and programs that address the root causes of crime.”



“Safety isn’t just about policing,” Fain told the Northwest Asian Weekly. “[I]t’s about building trust, investing in behavioral health services, and ensuring every neighborhood feels secure, no matter who you are or where you come from.”

Fain said in her press release that she would advocate for proven solutions that connect people experiencing homelessness with supportive housing and behavioral health services, and hold such programs accountable. She also said that she planned to work to “[e]xpand affordable housing, reduce costs for working families, and support local small businesses to strengthen the economy and improve quality of life.”

Fain has garnered support for her run from local and statewide officials and leaders from the AAPI community, including Washington’s secretary of state, Steve Hobbs, Port of Seattle Commission President Toshiko Hasegawa, Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho, and community leader Sharon Maeda.