Shogun, Jon Chu, and Ali Wong win big at 2025 Golden Globes

Asian Americans won significant awards at the 2025 Golden Globes, which took place Sunday, Jan. 5.

Notably, “Shogun” took home awards for Best Television Series – Drama,, and the show’s actors Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Tadanobu Asano won acting awards for Best Actress – Drama Series, Best Actor – Drama Series, and Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film, respectively.

“And I’d like to say to the young actors and creators in the world: Please be yourself. Believe in yourself and never give up. Good luck,” Sanada said in his acceptance speech.

“Shogun” is the first show with an Asian-led cast to win Best Television Series. (“Squid Game” was nominated in the category in 2022, but did not win.)

Ali Wong won her second Golden Globe for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for her comedy special, “Single Lady.” This is a new category that was first presented in 2024. Wong’s first Golden Globe win was for acting role in “Beef.”

“Wicked,” directed by Jon M. Chu, won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, a relatively new category that was inaugurated in 2023.

In his acceptance speech, Chu said, “My parents came to this country and loved The Wizard Of Oz. They told us about the Yellow Brick Road and the place over the rainbow where all your dreams come true if you dare to dream… So, when I’m up here looking at you, living the dream, and looking at this beautiful, beautiful cast, it’s more beautiful than I ever thought it could be.”