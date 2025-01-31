ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Seattle Symphony holds its inaugural Lunar New Year gala

By Staff
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Lunar New Year Gala in the Grand Lobby of Benaroya Hall.

The Seattle Symphony welcomed guests this past Saturday for its first-ever annual Lunar New Year gala at Benaroya Hall.

Guests were treated to a traditional lion dance, as well as food prepared by chef Annie Elmore, whose dishes were inspired by her Cambodian and Vietnamese heritage. Elmore also serves as the director of the Tom Douglas Hot Stove Society.

The sounds of the symphony swelled throughout the hall that night, as a Seattle Symphony quartet that included gala co-hosts Seattle Symphony Associate Concertmaster Helen Kim and Assistant Principal Cello Nathan Chan performed pieces throughout the night. The evening also saw internationally acclaimed violinist Midori—that weekend’s headliner—perform for the celebration.

Event Co-hosts Assistant Principal Cello Nathan Chan and Associate Concertmaster Helen Kim.

Governor Bob Ferguson.

From left to right, Eugene Lee, Mary Knell, Charlene Lee, Martha Lee.

International Lion Dance & Martial Arts Team.

A quartet of Seattle Symphony musicians.

A quartet of Seattle Symphony musicians.

