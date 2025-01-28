Seattle Symphony bids farewell to CEO Thiagarajan, welcomes acting CEO Yang

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A week before the Seattle Symphony’s first-ever Lunar New Year gala, the Symphony’s CEO, Dr. Krishna Thiagarajan, announced he would be stepping down. Maria Yang, the Symphony’s chief development and project officer, will serve as acting CEO.

Thiagarajan’s departure marks the end of six-and-a-half years of leadership at the Symphony.

“It’s been a deeply fulfilling experience to work with all the talented and dedicated people at the Seattle Symphony, Benaroya Hall, and its foundation,” Thiagarajan said. “Leading the organization through COVID, the rebuilding of audiences, and the historic appointment of Xian Zhang as the first female and woman of color Music Director have been some of the highlights of my time here.”

Zhang will begin her five-year term in September.

Thiagarajan’s leadership also saw the Symphony launch the Community Stages Fund, an initiative that allows local artists and organizations to present their art at Benaroya Hall. The Symphony also expanded its partnerships with local musical education organizations.

This past weekend, the Seattle Symphony celebrated its inaugural Lunar New Year Gala at Benaroya Hall. World-renowned Japanese violinist Midori headlined, and performed Brahms’ Violin Concerto in concerts with the Seattle Symphony over the weekend. Lunar New Year performances at the gala included a welcoming traditional lion dance from the International Lion Dance & Martial Arts Team. There was also a performance by the Seattle Symphony Quartet, including co-hosts Seattle Symphony Associate Concertmaster Helen Kim and Assistant Principal Cello Nathan Chan.