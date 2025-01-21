ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Seattle marches to honor Martin Luther King, Jr., against Project 2025

By Staff
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

People march down Marion Street in Seattle. Photo by Gei Chan.

Seattleites flocked to the streets yesterday to march for the 42nd year in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

This year, they also marched against freshly-inaugurated President Donald Trump’s Project 2025, a Republican-led initiative meant to dramatically reshape the United States’ political and social landscape.

Marchers made their way through the streets of Seattle, including through the city’s downtown area, as pictured here on Marion Street.

  1. oh my god, how did they get that far in school without learning basic reading? Projetct 2025 is a boogeyman by the media like the Steele Dossier. Trump’s plan is called Agenda 47

