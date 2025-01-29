In Photos: Wing Luke welcomes the Year of the Snake

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Wing Luke Museum welcomed the Year of the Snake with a bang this year, as crowds filtered through the museum and took to the surrounding streets to celebrate the Year of the Snake at the museum’s annual festival on Jan. 18.

The celebration this year saw the use of timed ticketing to “ensure a comfortable and relaxed experience for our guests,” museum spokesperson Steve McLean told the Northwest Asian Weekly for its preview article about the event.

But that didn’t stop anyone from having a good time, as participants enjoyed different snake-themed activities, such as a snake egg hunt and a traditional Lunar New Year lion dance. The Choeizan Enkyoji Nichiren Buddhist Temple bestowed on attendees a shishi-mai lion dance blessing, and Han Eckelberg and MJ Steele gave a talk on the lion dance itself. Artist Maggie Ho also engaged celebrants with calligraphy.