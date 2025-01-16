Lunar New Year at Wing Luke: Lion dancing, lectures, and lineage

By Andrew Hamlin

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Seattle’s Wing Luke Museum has been celebrating the Lunar New Year for the past 16 years. This year’s fair brings together some long-running attractions—and a few new wrinkles.

“We have partnered with Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association for a number of years now,” remarked Jintana Lityouvong, the community programs manager and event organizer for Wing Luke Museum.

The association, she continued, “specializes in the Hung Sing Choy Lay Fut-style Kung Fu and Southern-style lion dancing. They are in high demand and perform hundreds of shows a year.”

“In addition to the performances,” she continued, “they also teach traditional Chinese martial arts for all ages. Their mission is to keep the tradition of lion dancing alive for younger generations and to continue celebration culture today.”

But the association isn’t the only attraction for this year’s celebration, she said.

“Activities will include a Shishi Mai Blessing, which is a Japanese New Year celebration hosted by Choeizan Enkyoji Nichiren Buddhist Temple, a Lion Dance talk with Han Eckelberg and MJ Steele, a presentation and reptile viewing with Scott Petersen, also known as The Reptile Man from The Reptile Zoo in Monroe, Washington (in celebration of the Year of the Snake), a Snake egg hunt, and calligraphy with artist Maggie Ho. We will also have book readings about the Lunar New Year holiday.”

This year’s featured speakers include Kamahanahokulani Farrar Law, interim executive director of the Museum; Jenifer Chao, director of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods; Doan Diane Hoang Dy, Museum senior tour manager; and a representative of Mak Fai.

“Kamahanahokulani will focus on honoring Wing Luke and his work,” said Lityouvong. “Jennifer will highlight the importance of cultural celebrations and honoring culture in neighborhoods like the CID; Doan will provide opening comments, welcoming the community to the celebration.”

The Museum will also introduce a new strategy for fair admission, known as timed ticketing, where guests reserve a time slot along with their tickets. This, explained Wing Luke spokesperson Steve McLean, “is a concept that we are launching for the first time this Lunar New Year, that ensures a comfortable and relaxed experience for our guests. It means less crowding in the Museum, better customer service for our guests, and clear, designated times of entry.”

As a special extra this year, the celebration honors the 100th birthday of Wing Chong Luke (1925-1965), the museum’s namesake. Luke was Attorney General for the State of Washington from 1957 to 1962, and the first Asian American to hold elected office in the state.

“During our Lunar New Year celebration, we honor Wing Luke during opening comments and have special prizes,” McLean said. “In February, we will feature educational banners all throughout the Museum that offer a deeper look into Wing Luke and his work. We will also bring these banners to numerous community and Museum events to promote learning.”

McLean also said that the museum would honor Wing Luke with informational banners and promotion of his legacy, as the museum engaged with elected officials during its Feb. 13 legislative day in Olympia.

McLean also said that the museum celebrated Wing Luke’s birthday at the museum on Feb. 15, and would host a fundraiser and auction on March 22, themed around Wing Luke and his legacy.

“This summer, we are theming our annual community celebration, JamFest, [on] Wing Luke and his impact on the community,” McLean said. “We will end the year with a special mural project that we are very excited about. More information about the mural creation and unveiling will be forthcoming in the months ahead.”

The Wing Luke Museum will hold its Lunar New Year Fair on Jan. 18. For more information and to reserve an entry time, visit https://www.wingluke.org/eventscalendar/lunar-new-year-fair-2025.