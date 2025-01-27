Golden Circle 2025 award recipients announced

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Next week, the Northwest Asian Weekly will release a series of profiles highlighting Seattle recipients of the 2025 Golden Circle awards. The awards are meant to honor “unsung heroes” of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) American communities.

In 2000, Manny Lee and Doug Chin of the Organization of Chinese Americans began the Golden Circle awards in an effort to recognize those who perform great deeds, but receive little or no recognition for them within the large community. In 2013, the organization was nationally rebranded as OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates.

The OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates of Greater Seattle recognizes Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander American unsung heroes of the community.

“They are nominated based on their selfless dedication to our AANHPI community. Their selflessness and commitment are what makes them unsung heroes,” the OCA of Greater Seattle said of the awardees in a brief statement. “While some are ‘famous,’ we still find that many people do not actually know how much our honorees have done for our people. Sometimes, we honor folks based on themes or events of the year.”