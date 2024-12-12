USPS announces “Year of the Snake” stamp for 2025 Lunar New Year celebration

The U.S. Postal Service is giving a sneak peek of its upcoming “Year of the Snake” stamp, set to be unveiled in a special ceremony on January 14, 2025, this time in Boston. The 2024 “Year of the Dragon” design was unveiled in Seattle.



The newest design, created by artist Camille Chew, celebrates the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Snake, which begins Jan. 29, 2025, and runs through Feb. 16, 2026.

The stamp features a dynamic and colorful depiction of a snake, symbolizing wisdom and elegance, key traits associated with those born under this sign in the Chinese zodiac. In traditional Lunar New Year fashion, the design incorporates elements of red and gold, colors that represent good fortune and prosperity.

In Chinese astrology, the Year of the Snake is considered a “little dragon year” because it follows the Dragon in the zodiac cycle. People born during this time are believed to be wise, deep thinkers with a natural ability to excel in intellectual and creative fields.