Tran helps feed the homeless

Jenn Tran who was “The Bachelorette” on season 21 was spotted at a volunteer event feeding the homeless in Los Angeles over the Thanksgiving holiday.



Tran served meals with actors Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, and her season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Sasha Farber.

They wore hairnets and donned aprons that read, “I heart the Midnight Mission.”

The Midnight Mission, which is centered in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles, has made it a tradition to recruit volunteers who help serve thousands of free meals on Thanksgiving.