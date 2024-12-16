The hidden struggle of loneliness for international students— and how they overcome it 

By Arsene Chi

Winter is almost here! And for international students, the season is more than just cold weather—it’s a time when the warmth of home feels furthest away. As the holidays approach, a season brimming with family gatherings and festive joy, many international students find themselves staring down a starkly different reality. While local students head home to celebrate, international students remain on quiet campuses, battling a heightened sense of loneliness.

At the University of Washington, a vibrant hub of global diversity, international students bring rich cultural perspectives and academic ambition. But beneath their outward success lies an often-unseen burden: the struggle to find belonging in a foreign land. For those who’ve left behind family and familiarity, this issue feels especially urgent during the winter holidays, a time when isolation can deepen amid the cheerful bustle of celebrations. For students who have invested significant tuition fees to pursue their dreams abroad, the emotional toll of loneliness during this festive season is a stark reminder of the hidden costs of studying far from home.

For many, this loneliness is a year round struggle that becomes more pronounced in the winter months. Honoria Wong, originally from Hong Kong, recalls her early days in Seattle with a mix of hope and hardship.

“I saw the potential of this place,” she said. “So I decided to stay and explore it further.” But the reality of living in a new country soon set in.

“I couldn’t make a lot of friends at high school at that time, partly because of language barriers and partly because of cultural differences,” Wong explained. The dreary Seattle weather compounded her feelings of isolation. “I hate the weather so much. I hate raining, and I hate all the foggy days.”

For Wong, the challenges of cultural adjustment were layered with personal grief. She described her move as an emotional “getaway,” though the transition was far from easy.

Wong’s experiences are not unique. Many international students struggle to find their footing in unfamiliar environments, which is where campus organizations like the Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA) at the University of Washington play a pivotal role. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by international students, CSSA provides a platform to bridge cultural gaps and foster a sense of belonging. Through carefully curated activities, the organization aims to create opportunities for connection and community, particularly during the loneliest times of the year. Alyssa Li, an officer in the organization, emphasized the importance of their efforts in addressing these critical needs.

“We plan many different team building activities every year, and students can make a lot of friends through them,” she said. “I believe that in that vibe, it is very good to alleviate loneliness and homesickness.”

Li’s role in CSSA’s Research & Development department includes designing posters and managing event promotion. By incorporating familiar Chinese cultural elements into their materials, the team creates a sense of home for students thousands of miles away.

“When we participate together, and in the festive atmosphere of the moment, we will feel a greater sense of belonging,” Li added.

Not all international students find support systems through campus organizations. For some, personal connections and moments of serendipity make all the difference. Yui Kuramochi, a political science major who grew up between Tokyo and Beijing, described her initial experience at UW as overwhelming.

“I wasn’t used to the way people interacted here—it felt different from what I’d experienced in Tokyo or Beijing,” Kuramochi reflected.

The cultural nuances, coupled with the pressure to adapt quickly, often left her feeling out of place. Kuramochi described her first few weeks at UW as particularly isolating, especially during social gatherings where it seemed everyone else already had established friendships.

“It was hard to feel like I belonged when everyone around me seemed to have known each other forever,” she admitted.

Yet, amidst the overwhelming unfamiliarity, small moments of connection began to change her perspective.

There was one surprising moment when I ran into someone I knew from Beijing at a random campus event,” she said. “Reconnecting with them helped me feel like I wasn’t starting completely from scratch.”

This unexpected reunion brought her comfort and a renewed sense of hope. Over time, these small but significant experiences played a crucial role in helping Kuramochi navigate the complexities of adjusting to a new environment.

So, are there any other ways to help students navigate loneliness in an unfamiliar place? Wong shares one key strategy by reflecting on her years of living alone : Staying busy.

Working is also a solution for loneliness. Wong said, “When you go to a workplace, everybody’s attention is on making money, and it makes you feel less lonely. You’re too tired at the end of the day to think about being alone.”

While international students find their own ways to navigate loneliness, clearly they agree that more could be done to support them. Kuramochi suggested smaller, more casual events to help ease the social pressure.

“A lot of activities seem big and formal, which can feel intimidating when you’re new,” she believed. “Creating spaces where people can just hang out in a relaxed way would make a big difference.”

As the holidays arrive, the stories of students like Wong and Kuramochi highlight the quiet resilience of international students navigating solitude and cultural dissonance. In a season meant for togetherness, their experiences call for greater awareness and action to create inclusive and supportive environments.

Universities, community groups, and peers have the opportunity to make a lasting difference. By fostering inclusive spaces, hosting accessible events, and raising awareness about international student struggles, they can help ensure no one feels left behind. This isn’t just about making the holidays brighter—it’s about fostering a year round sense of belonging for those who leave everything behind to chase their dreams abroad.