Seattle’s CID hosts final public safety forum of 2024: Community reviews progress and plans ahead

By Cheyna Kiakona

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The final public safety forum of the year for Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) convened on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to address critical concerns and review safety measures for the upcoming year.

The hybrid meeting, hosted both in-person at Hing Hay Coworks and online via Zoom, featured updates from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), partner organizations, and city agencies.

“It means a lot to have community members continue to show up and discuss these issues and all of our partners for coming up and continuing to provide updates and to stay in connection with the community,” said CID Community Safety Coordinator Natalie Hutson. “It’s very invaluable to all of us.”

SPD Capt. Robert Brown detailed ongoing efforts to address gun violence, particularly at one of the neighborhood’s crime hotspots near 8th and Lane. A shooting that began inside the nearby Caravel Hookah Lounge on Dec. 7 left five people injured, prompting SPD to increase early-morning patrols in the area.

“We’re meeting with [property owners and management] trying to see what can be done to improve the public safety in this particular area because it’s been very problematic,” said Brown.

He confirmed SPD’s patrols between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. will continue through the rest of the year.

Seattle City Councilmember Bob Kettle is addressing nightlife safety through proposed legislation targeting hookah lounges. The ordinance, slated for council review in January, would require trained security guards, properly licensed owners, and video surveillance at all entry and exit points.

Monica Ly, CID public safety liaison with SPD, shared updated crime data as previously requested by the community. While December numbers will not be available until January, CID has seen a decrease of 16 incidents in November compared to October. However, property and violent crimes remained significant issues, with aggravated assaults increasing by two and thefts from buildings unchanged, according to Ly.

Ly plans to collaborate with SPD’s crime prevention coordinator, Barbara Biondo, on personal safety and awareness training for residents.

“We talk a lot about calling 911, accessing the language line, and the importance of reporting and letting, you know, reminding the community members that you are the eyes and ears of our department and that we really do need you to make those calls and answering questions and things like that,” said Biondo.

Safety concerns also extended to public drug use and overdoses. According to Seattle Fire Department (SFD) Public Information Officer David Cuerpo, SFD has responded to 20 overdoses in CID this month alone.

To address addiction, the department’s Buprenorphine Pilot Program aims to reduce opioid cravings and guide individuals toward treatment. Hutson added that the Downtown Activation Team has been power washing high-activity areas, including Little Saigon and spaces under I-5, three times daily to reduce concentrated activity.

Encampments remain a pressing issue. Hutson emphasized the importance of reporting encampment activity to the Unified Care Team via the Find It, Fix It app or contacting her directly at natalie@seattlechinatownid.com.

“If there are places where you’re seeing encampments pop up or things like that, you can reach out,” said Hutson. “And we can make sure those people are getting access to services.”

Although organizations like REACH and the Navigation Center have continued to provide shelter and housing, the Navigation Center’s program is set to end in early 2025. Jardea Kane, project manager at the Downtown Emergency Service Center, announced plans for opening a new behavioral health center at 3rd and Cherry in the Saint Charles building.

Hutson also noted that winter’s colder weather has led to an uptick in outdoor fires for warmth. Cuerpo reported that while overall homeless-related fires are declining, three of the 28 fires across Seattle this month were tied to encampments in CID. Hutson said emergency shelters will be open to limit warming fires during extremely cold weather.

Community feedback from a public safety forum survey will shape the date, time, and location of the next meeting. The survey includes questions on meeting cadence, involvement of community partners or city agencies, preferred formats (in-person, hybrid, or virtual), and optimal scheduling. Fill out the survey here. An updated schedule will be announced at the start of next year.