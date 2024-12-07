Shooting in CID injures 5 people

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left five people injured early Saturday morning in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

The incident was reported just after 3:45 a.m., when officers responded to calls of gunfire near the 800 block of South Lane Street. When officers arrived, they didn’t find any victims in the area.

But shortly after that, four people with gunshot wounds began arriving at Harborview Medical Center in private vehicles. A fifth victim later called 911 from the 2700 block of 4th Avenue South, reporting that he too had been shot. Emergency responders treated his injury at the scene.

The five victims—four men and one woman—sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. One of the men underwent emergency surgery. Authorities believe all the victims are connected to the same incident.

Detectives recovered multiple shell casings both inside and outside a nearby hookah lounge, but no arrests have been made so far. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. Tips can be made anonymously.