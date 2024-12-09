Seattle Restored continues to revitalize storefronts — Empowering AAPI small businesses and artists

By Mina Sakay

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

In the bustling areas of downtown, where vacant storefront space has become more common, one program is focused on lowering the barriers to commercial space for artists and small businesses.

Seattle Restored is a program focused on recognizing and supporting small business owners and artists, particularly Black, Indigenous, and other artists of color. It partners small businesses and artists with property owners to fill vacant storefronts, by hosting pop-up shops, art installations, art residencies, and long-term leases, according to Mia Stephenson, a Seattle Restored program manager.

“We work with a very diverse group of artists and entrepreneurs who all have different cultural backgrounds, histories, and professional lives,” Stephenson said. “It is a very high-touch and hands-on program with a lot of one-on-one interactions.”

When Maxi Tu Yip first moved to Seattle, she was looking for a way to engage with the local art community and applied for the Seattle Restored program.

Yip was born and raised in Taipei, Taiwan and practices film photography and painting. In Seattle, she worked as an art teacher before focusing on her small business centered on family photography.

“Seattle Restored gave me a lot of freedom and flexibility,” said Yip. “The program works alongside you, to support you and to provide you with resources.”

Selected artists and small business owners are placed in storefronts, and offered additional support through resource sharing and funding, as well as provided with opportunities for network growth, business development, and educational advancements, said Stephenson.

The program first began in 2021, amidst the pandemic, and was developed in partnership by the Seattle Office of Economic Development, nonprofit organization Shunpike, and coalition Seattle Good Business Network. The program is focused primarily on filling vacant spaces in downtown Seattle, but hopefully expanding to other areas in the near future.

“We are acting as an incubator for small businesses, providing opportunities for artists and business owners who historically would not have as many in-roads to commercial space management,” Stephenson said. “The program also provides an opportunity for participants to do a retail case study of their viability as small business owners.”

Yip collaborated with Seattle Restored to exhibit her work in an art installation that was on display from August 2023 to May 2024 in Pioneer Square. Yip said her series focused on still and quiet spaces.

“I highlighted the concept of thriving in silence,” said Yip. “In this day and age, we always want to be recognized, but there is a lot of growth that occurs in the hidden place.”

The installation helped kickstart Yip’s small business journey in photography.

“It has empowered me to feel confident and to know that people do love my work and are willing to spend money on it, which has left a long-lasting impact on my life,” said Yip. “It was a great stepping stone, and when life calms down a little bit, I really want to apply again,” she added.

According to Seattle Restored, more than 125 businesses and artists have been selected since the start of the program in 2021, with 94% self-identifying as BIPOC and/or women-owned.

Many small business owners and artists of color often face challenges such as underrepresentation and a lack of visibility in their creative fields.

In addition, permitting, licensing, and other business processes can feel opaque to individuals who may come from varying educational backgrounds or to immigrants who do not have the same language access, according to Stephenson. Recognizing the barriers faced by BIPOC business owners, and attempting to eliminate them, or to provide the support needed for these entrepreneurs to succeed, is important in helping to cultivate a sense of community in the city, she added.

Rulin Ma, a Seattle Restored past participant and visual artist, also had the opportunity to display her work through the program.

Ma was born in Shanghai, China and her work focuses on depicting the contradiction between the excitement and struggles of the immigrant experience. Ma explores themes of language, identity, and migration through abstract paintings with vibrant colors, varying shapes, collages, and other forms of art.

“When I moved to another country where everything was new to me, and when I had so many emotions, art was a straightforward and easy way for me to express those feelings,” said Ma.

After researching online for opportunities in the area where she could further develop her body of work, Ma came across the program and applied. Ma’s art installation was on display from January 2023 to May 2023, in the Chinatown-International District. It focused on themes surrounding body memory and her experience during the pandemic.

“At the time, I did not have a business license, so the program coordinator helped to patiently answer all my questions and guided me through the process of exhibiting my work,” said Ma. “The program also helped to introduce and connect me with other local artists.”

Even after the completion of her exhibit, Ma said the program continues to reach out to share different workshop opportunities, resources, and information on how to further build a small business in the city.

“It was a very rewarding and positive experience getting to work with Seattle Restored,” said Ma. “After exhibiting my work, I would meet people who would share with me how they interpreted my work, which was very encouraging.”

Several past participants have turned their temporary residencies and installations into permanent storefronts, and the program continues to reinvigorate local neighborhoods.

“We have had several participants who have then gone on to sign their own leases,” Stephenson said. “There are about 12 businesses that have now negotiated leases beyond the scope of our program, which is really exciting.”

The general public is encouraged to visit, explore, and demonstrate their support for participants in these Seattle storefronts through a digital guide, Stephenson said. Seattle Restored, in partnership with the Seattle Office of Economic Development, has developed the Digital Passport. The Digital Passport acts as a guide for community members to explore open storefronts and opportunities around the city. Utilizing tools such as these encourages foot traffic, bringing visibility to artists, and stimulating economic growth, Stephenson said.

The program has provided an opportunity for small business owners and artists to develop and expand upon their visions, while also contributing to the identity and improvement of the city, further fostering an inclusive and diverse community.

“Seattle Restored created an opportunity and platform for me to invest in my passion and to do what I really love,” said Yip.