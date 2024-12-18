Metro driver killed in stabbing

SEATTLE — A King County Metro bus driver was fatally stabbed early Wednesday morning in Seattle’s University District.

The victim, identified as 59-year-old Shawn Yim, was attacked near the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 41st Street shortly before 3 a.m.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing found Yim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest. Despite efforts by police and Seattle Fire Department medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the incident began as a physical altercation between Yim and a male passenger on the bus. After the assault, Yim managed to walk a short distance before collapsing. The suspect got away and is still on the loose.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell called the attack “shocking and heartbreaking. My deepest sympathies are with Mr. Yim’s family as they grapple with the devastating loss of their loved one during the holiday season, and with the staff of King County Metro and members of ATU Local 587 as they mourn a colleague and friend.”

“No one should feel unsafe riding transit in Seattle—and that includes our transit operators. Transit operators not only perform an essential duty to our entire city by keeping us connected and getting us where we need to go—they are also an essential part of our community as reliably friendly faces we see every day. These hardworking individuals deserve to be safe and secure doing their jobs, and we must eliminate the threats and impacts of violence that are completely unacceptable in our city.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.