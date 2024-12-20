Manhunt continues for suspect in fatal stabbing of Shawn Yim

A man suspected of fatally stabbing a King County Metro bus driver early Wednesday morning in Seattle’s University District remains at large.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Richard Sitzlack, is described as a 6’5” white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs approximately 195 pounds and was last seen wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt, dark gray or blue jacket, black beanie, yellow backpack, blue camouflage pants, and dark sneakers with white soles. He was carrying a red shopping bag. Sitzlack is known to be transient and often stays in the University District and downtown Seattle.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 41st Street. 59-year-old Shawn Yim was attacked after an altercation with Sitzlack on the bus. Despite being injured with multiple stab wounds, Yim was able to walk a short distance before collapsing. Medics attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sitzlack is considered armed and dangerous and police say you should not approach him. Call 911 immediately if you see him or know where he is.