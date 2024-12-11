ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Harmeet Dhillon selected for key civil rights role at DOJ

Harmeet Dhillon

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco-based attorney, for the role of assistant attorney general for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Justice. In a statement on X, Dhillon said she was “extremely honored” by the nomination.

“It has been my dream to be able to serve our great country, and I am so excited to be part of an incredible team of lawyers… I cannot wait to get to work.” 

Dhillon, who specializes in commercial litigation, employment law, First Amendment rights, and election law, founded her own law firm in 2006. A prominent Republican, she has served as a member of the Republican National Committee and as vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party. 

