Give the gift of help to people in need

This is sponsored content.

“When people feel accepted and understood, they are more likely to keep trying and be successful,” said Sarah,* who became addicted to Vicodin in 2014 after the birth of her daughter. She overcame her nearly 20-year opioid addiction after getting treatment at International Community Health Services (ICHS).

“In 2018, when I came to ICHS, I was vulnerable, ashamed and terrified,” Sarah continued. “I had previously encountered judgment and indifference, which ended up pushing me deeper into the shadows of addiction.”

She became a “functioning addict,’’ she said, but missed out on “so much of the important stuff.”

At ICHS, Sarah found compassionate treatment from her medical provider, who understood that her journey could include setbacks and encouraged her recovery.

“Addiction is a chronic disease that can have devastating impacts on a person and their loved ones if left untreated,” said ICHS Behavioral Health Services Director Kate McIntyre. “ICHS is ready to support those impacted by addiction with compassionate, high quality care.”

With strong roots in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, ICHS has been at the forefront of ensuring health equity for marginalized communities with financial and language barriers across King County since our founding over 50 years ago.

Since then, we have expanded our services to 11 locations to meet the needs of immigrants and refugees, and those who are uninsured and underinsured. We are committed to providing health care for all, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

But we can’t do it alone. Support for our community is essential in ensuring that patients like Sarah can receive treatment for addiction as well as our mental health, primary care, dental, and vision services. Every gift makes a difference for someone in need of health care and support services!

Please consider a tax-deductible gift of support to ICHS today so that vulnerable patients receive the compassionate health care services we all deserve, regardless of language or financial status.

To make a gift, use the QR code below or go to https://www.ichs.com/donate.

For more information, go to ichs.com or contact us at foundation@ichs.com.

* Name changed and actual patient not pictured for privacy.