Uwajimaya’s Food Hall in the Chinatown-International District serves up a little something for everyone

By Nina Huang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Family-owned, Uwajimaya just celebrated 96 years of connecting the Pacific Northwest with the best of Asian food culture with their annual anniversary sale.

Following the Uwajimaya family tradition and philosophy to offer only the freshest and best quality foods, the Uwajimaya Food Hall features 12 different dining options from the street food of Southeast Asia to the comfort foods of Japan, China, and Hawaii. Each stall offers its own specialty, but the common thread among them is a commitment to freshness, flavor, and authenticity.

Erick and Laura Moa, husband and wife, often visit for the fresh poke at Waji’s by Uwajimaya Poke Bar. Erick used to work nearby and came here a lot because he loved the poke. That day, he ordered a plate with shoyu salmon and lobster, and Laura ordered the tuna and salmon.

In addition, Waji’s by Uwajimaya Deli serves up all kinds of yummy foods like Japanese-style bentos, hum baos, fresh sushi, Chinese barbecued pork, lunch combinations, and so much more.

On the other end of the Food Hall, the pork shoulder sandwich from Los Costeños is not to be missed. It’ll be a messy ordeal, but each bite is juicy and packed with flavor.

If you’re craving hot soup, you can venture to Saigon Streets for a fragrant bowl of beef pho, Samurai Ramen for a umami-packed tonkotsu ramen, or Boiling Point for a steamy and saucy hot pot.

If you’re missing the sunshine and wishing you were in the tropical islands, head over to Aloha Plates and try their most popular chicken katsu or the K&K (kalua pig and chicken katsu) plates. Or try the pad thai or panang curry from Thai Place.

For a sweet snack or dessert, you will also have plenty of options, such as the delicious cream puffs from Beard Papa’s, chewy mochi donuts from Dochi, Japanese fish-shaped treat, taiyaki, from BeanFish, or sip on bubble tea from Jardin Tea.

George Wishart and his friend visited Uwajimaya to pick up groceries, but also stopped by the Food Hall to try taiyaki from BeanFish—which serves up both sweet and savory options. Wishart appreciates trying new foods and his friend suggested they try a sweet red bean pastry, which he thought was delicious.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite for lunch, enjoying a meal with friends and family, or exploring new flavors, the Food Hall offers an immersive experience where there’s something for everyone.

Looking ahead, Uwajimaya will be hosting a Sapporo Food Fair from Nov. 13 to 26. Customers will be able to experience a taste of Sapporo’s unique culinary offerings at all of the Uwajimaya locations.

For more information, visit https://www.uwajimayaseattle.com/food-hall or https://www.uwajimaya.com/blog/celebrate-the-flavors-of-sapporo.

Nina can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.