The Serica Initiative and PBS’s ALL ARTS presents Voices Rising: What’s next for Asian American foodies?

By Nina Huang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Interested in how Asian American food is evolving? Join The Serica Initiative and PBS’s ALL ARTS for a unique event to hear from local food influencers and chefs at Huge House Theatre, “Voices Rising: What’s next for Asian American foodies?” on Nov. 21.

The Serica Initiative is a New York-based nonprofit organization founded in 2018 that raises awareness of the Asian diaspora in America through dialogue, storytelling, and the power of convening.

Deputy Director Daniel Tam-Claiborne shared that PBS approached The Serica Initiative in 2021 about the Atlanta spa shootings and rising Asian hate crimes. They were interested in creating a docuseries to live online as a multipart initiative to infuse programming with more Asian American storytelling.

Through its partnership with PBS, The Serica Initiative created profile stories on individuals from different sectors within the Asian diaspora. Tam-Claiborne shared that they have a four-year partnership to bring storytelling about different elements of the Asian American experience to a nationally syndicated broadcast audience.

The “Voices Rising” series launched in May 2024 to shine a spotlight on Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) culture, explore issues at the heart of the Asian American experience, and celebrate AAPI contributions to American society.

“The idea was to bring together some renowned experts in literary arts and Broadway arts to talk about the future outlook of Asians in the arts and what the impact of these recent trends have been in the art making and communities,” Tam-Claiborne said.

Tam-Claiborne, who is based in Seattle, wanted to create a local opportunity to keep up the momentum and engage the community here.

They knew they wanted a different theme that matched the local audience and food was a topic that came up quickly.

Given the enormous talent of culinary artists, creators, and restaurateurs in the area. It was an exciting endeavor for Tam-Claiborne and the Serica team to bring together the event that would provide a good deal of texture as far as an audience standpoint.

“I want folks to be more tolerant and understanding, that’s the main mission,” he added.

Having previously worked at Hugo House, for Tam-Claiborne, this was a nice way to bring his own personal worlds together and also meld past professional life and current professional life.

The first portion of the event will feature an open marketplace with complimentary tastings and drinks for purchase from the participating chefs. There will also be two showcase events that will include a dynamic performance line up—from poetry readings to an interpretative art showcase, as well as a panel of local chefs, food writers, vloggers, and cultural leaders discussing how food intersects with activism, identity, and community. The event will end with a fun Asian foodie trivia competition.

“I’m so excited to take part in this event to build community connections and share stories around what nourishes us as Asian American Pacific Islanders—our food histories and our delicious curiosity! I grew up in a Chinese American restaurant and this upbringing is inextricable from my poetry and art making. I’m looking forward to reading poems that will stir the heart as we learn and eat together!” Jane Wong, poet and performer, said.

In addition, Tam-Claiborne hopes that people will walk away with a greater appreciation of Asian American food and a better understanding of the different cultures and experiences.

He also hopes that the stigma that Asian food isn’t considered fine dining can be changed.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Voices Rising Seattle with The Serica Initiative! Representation of Asian American Hawaiian Native Pacific Islander food experts is so essential—not just on TV and mass media but also on cookbook shelves and in all forms of media. When I pitched my third cookbook, “108 Asian Cookies,” a whole book dedicated to third-culture cookies, publishers were stunned to realize no major Western cookie-themed cookbook but a person of color author. We’ve got a long way to go in reshaping how people view Chinese and AAPI cuisines, which are still too often dismissed as ‘cheap’ or ‘unhealthy.’ Asian ingredients, like monosodium glutamate (MSG), are seen as bad for you, and toxic even. It’s time we reclaim our narrative. Seattle deserves more Michelin stars and James Beard recognition. We’re ready to make that change and bring Asian food to the forefront where it belongs, so I’m happy to collaborate with The Serica Initiative for this event,” Kat Lieu, panelist and founder of Subtle Asian Baking, said.

More than anything, the event will create greater awareness building and a better sense of the Asian American food, cultures, histories, and legacies, Tam-Claiborne said.

To buy tickets, visit https://www.sericainitiative.org/event-details/voices-rising-seattle-1.

