Seattle’s salute: A Korean American quest to restore a forgotten veteran’s legacy

By Minyoung Bella Jeong

On this Veterans Day, I reflect on a deeply personal chapter of my family’s history—a story about the power of empathy, cultural exchange, and the unbreakable bonds that unite us across generations. This is the story of my father, Byong Cheon Jeong, and his quest to restore the legacy of a forgotten Korean War veteran. His journey, driven by compassion and a profound sense of duty, serves as a reminder of the enduring impact one person can have on the lives of others and on the collective memory of a nation.

My father, a pioneering figure in international trade and cultural diplomacy, always believed in the power of connection. Throughout his illustrious career, he helped bridge cultures, fostering mutual understanding between South Korea and the rest of the world. Yet, his greatest contribution wasn’t just the economic growth he helped drive or the global connections he facilitated—it was the human connection he made along the way.

A key moment that defines this spirit happened right here in Seattle, where my father, already a successful business leader, encountered a deeply personal story that would inspire a quest for justice. Elizabeth, our family’s longtime mail carrier, had always been a friendly face in our neighborhood. But one day, when she learned that my father was planning a trip to South Korea, she expressed a surprising, and somewhat uncomfortable, reaction. “Why would you visit such a horrible country?” she asked.

Her words came not from hatred but from pain—pain rooted in the memories of her father, a Korean War veteran who had never been officially recognized for his service. Elizabeth’s father had fought in a war that left many Americans with a complicated and painful legacy. The scars of that conflict had never healed, and for Elizabeth, her father’s sacrifices had gone unacknowledged. This, my father understood, was not just a personal grievance—it was a story of neglect that reflected a broader cultural divide.

Compelled by a deep sense of justice and inspired by his own dear family friend, Rose Steinberg Wapner—a pioneering script supervisor in Hollywood known for her dedication to helping others—my father knew he had to act. While Rose was not his biological mother, she had embraced our family with immense affection and kindness, becoming a motherly figure who influenced his values and beliefs. Rose, an active member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and a philanthropist in her own right, had taught him the value of compassion, of seeing beyond boundaries, and of doing what’s right.

Fueled by Rose’s legacy, my father embarked on a mission to honor Elizabeth’s father and restore his place in history. When he traveled to South Korea, he didn’t just visit as a businessman—he visited as an advocate for a forgotten hero. Using his connections within the South Korean government and military, my father tirelessly worked to obtain the medals, certificates, and official recognition that had been denied to Elizabeth’s father for decades.

After months of effort, my father returned to Seattle with the long-overdue honors in hand. He arranged a heartfelt ceremony to present these awards to Elizabeth—an emotional moment that not only recognized her father’s sacrifices but also healed wounds that had lingered for years.

I want to believe the world truly holds the magic and wonder of acknowledgment. If Elizabeth had never met my father, and if they had never shared that critical conversation during her mail delivery, it’s hard to imagine the enduring misconceptions and unresolved sentiments that might have persisted. Their meeting was not just a chance encounter—it became a transformative moment for both of them and even touched the spirits of our ancestors. Without it, Elizabeth might never have seen the legacy of the Korean War through a lens of healing and recognition. My father’s journey to South Korea, propelled by their dialogue, not only changed the trajectory of Elizabeth’s understanding but also bridged a divide that extended beyond them—a testament to how crucial and impactful seemingly small interactions can be. This single conversation sparked a series of actions that not only honored a forgotten hero but also fostered a deeper, more compassionate connection between cultures once seen only through the narrow scope of past conflicts.