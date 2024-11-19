Fob Sushi closes after controversial TikTok video

SEATTLE — The TikTok personality who raved about a restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District gave Fob Sushi a thumbs down, triggering an investigation that led to the restaurant’s temporary shutdown.

Fob Sushi Bar’s locations in Seattle and Bellevue closed after popular food reviewer Keith Lee, known for critiquing restaurants in his car, posted a video about his visit to the Seattle location on Nov. 10.

While tasting various sushi dishes, Lee noted the sushi rice was overcooked but praised the fish. However, some viewers pointed out what appeared to be something moving on the sushi in the video.

The restaurant expressed its gratitude for Lee stopping by one of its locations and said it upholds requirements from the FDA’s Fish and Fisheries Products Hazards & Controls Guidance.

“Regarding the video, the movement observed in the fish may result from natural elasticity or the pressure of chopsticks when applied to its structure,” FOB Sushi Bar said. “We want to assure our customers that this is not indicative of worms or any health concerns.”

Despite the restaurant’s defense, Lee, who did not experience any ill effects from the sushi, responded in a follow-up video, stating, “It did appear that something moved,” though he couldn’t confirm what it was. He also shared that someone who visited the restaurant after his video ended up in the hospital, though it is unclear if the incident was related to the sushi.

On Nov. 18, Fob Sushi announced it would close its locations “until further notice” as it investigates the situation.