CID’s King’s Barbeque House wins over food critic 

Food critic Keith Lee, known for his massive following on TikTok, recently gave high marks to King’s Barbeque House in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) during his visit to the city. Lee, who has over 16.5 million followers, rated the restaurant an impressive 9.5/10, calling the meal “seasoned to perfection.”

Lee, who spent the past week in Seattle, shared his experience on social media, noting that he was immediately drawn to King’s BBQ by the sight of whole ducks hanging in the window. He ordered a full duck, which came with the head—a part he opted not to eat but still praised the flavor and preparation.

“This is the highest it’s been in a long time,” Lee said of his rating, adding that he was impressed by the quality of the food.

“I don’t know what they season it with, but this seasoning is juicy. It’s amazing. It don’t taste like chicken. It definitely tastes like duck, but it don’t taste like duck in a way of like, it doesn’t taste gamey or exotic, it just tastes like very seasoned juicy me.”

King’s Barbeque House at 518 6th Avenue South has long been a staple of the CID.