A scholar, a mentor, and a friend: Seattle’s Frank Bayley remembered

By Andrew Hamlin

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Collectors and curators of ancient art often stick together—having, after all, common cause over their passions, and how ancient art relates history. Hyonjeong Kim Han, curator of “Meot: Korean Art from the Frank Bayley Collection” at the Seattle Asian Art Museum, quickly knew she’d found a kindred soul.

“I first met Frank Bayley in early 2010, just before I was appointed as the curator of Korean art at the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco,” recalled Han. “My first impression of him as a devoted supporter of the museum was solidified when he sent me a very kind letter upon hearing that I had accepted the position. From then, he would periodically send me handwritten letters with newspaper clippings that he thought might be useful.

“He would text or email me with great ideas and resources about exhibitions he had seen, as well as artists and artworks he admired. He often invited me to his home, especially when he acquired new Asian artworks. I feel I have lost a great mentor in both art and life. He was forever ‘ajeossi’ (uncle or mister in Korean) to me.”

Frank Bayley III, born into Seattle’s prestigious Bayley family, spent much of his life traveling through South Korea, collecting art. According to Han, their friendship and work together progressed gradually, but with great benefits to both sides as they came to know each other.

“Frank Bayley was a truly special person, embodying the spirit of ‘meot,’ which is the title of the exhibition. Charm, style, elegance, beauty, and creativity, along with highly refined aesthetic sensibilities, constitute the essence of the Korean word. He was extremely generous, with a big heart. He was both smart and wise, successfully encouraging curators, including myself, to support contemporary artists he highly regarded. Frank Bayley had a great sense of humor, often making poignant points with politeness. He was also a visionary, deeply concerned with the wellbeing of future generations.



“Frank Bayley was genuinely passionate about art, yet he knew how to truly enjoy it. I believe if he had lived in Korea in the past, he would have been considered a highly sophisticated literati, or ‘seonbi’ in Korean, due to his excellence in collecting, supporting art and artists, as well as appreciating art, music, and literature. The scholarly objects displayed in the small room of the exhibition, such as brush holders, water droppers, and paintings of symbolic subjects, reflect Frank Bayley’s character.”

Bayley’s art collecting, added Han, demonstrated his personality in other ways, too.

“He respected tradition and history, but he was equally invested in the future. He valued the dialogue between the past and present, always seeking creativity and artistic expression. This is exemplified by the seven contemporary artists featured in the exhibition. He admired artists who deeply studied tradition and challenged themselves to bring forth creativity and contemporary sensibilities.

“It is important to note that Frank was not a collector who simply pursued well-established artists. He had a passion for discovering potential within artists and witnessing how they developed their own art. When Frank Bayley first befriended the Korean artists in this show, they were up-and-coming talents. Today, they are well-established senior artists, recognized globally.”

Asked what she hoped people would take away from the exhibit, Han invoked the scope of the “Meot” show—ranging from contemporary South Korean art, to the parallel presentation of ceramic celadons, a kind of pottery, dating to the 12th century.

“The beauty of the Meot exhibition extends by showcasing how contemporary artists honor tradition, while innovating through the development of their own artistic styles and identities. I hope our audiences appreciate the beauty of Korean art, both past and present, spanning over 1,000 years.



“Frank Bayley was an exemplary art collector; not only was he generous, but he also actively promoted Korean art outside of Korea. I believe he may represent the last generation of collectors in the traditional, holistic sense. I hope visitors can experience and connect with his vision and love for art. At the same time, I would like to emphasize the importance of art donations to public institutions for the benefit of future generations.”

“Meot: Korean Art from the Frank Bayley Collection” runs through March 2, 2025, at the Seattle Asian Art Museum, 1400 East Prospect Street at Volunteer Park.

For prices, times, and other information, visit seattleartmuseum.org/whats-on/exhibitions/meot.