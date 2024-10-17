Why Initiative 2117 means more pollution and more traffic. Vote no.

This is sponsored content.

Our state is a beautiful and special place to live, work, and explore. But a deceptive proposal on our ballots this fall—Initiative 2117—puts that at risk.

Put on our ballots by a millionaire hedge fund owner, I-2117 endangers our health and safety, and it jeopardizes the future of our transportation system.

That’s why we hope you’ll join us—and over 500 organizations across our state, from firefighters to community groups to Tribal Nations to small businesses—in voting no on I-2117.

I-2117 threatens our health because it would mean more toxic pollution in the air we breathe. That leads to more adults and kids suffering from asthma and illness. At the same time, it would gut programs that protect our communities from wildfires. I-2117 would even cut funding for modernizing school ventilation systems, and cut funding to expand our state’s regional air quality monitoring network.

I-2117 would also jeopardize vital protections for our rivers, lakes, and streams—the sources of our drinking water. And it would slow our state’s work to support salmon recovery and fish habitat.

I-2117 would also threaten the safe, reliable functioning of our entire state transportation system. That’s because I-2117 would cut over $5.4 billion from our statewide transportation plan. I-2117 would mean major road, bridge and safety projects in danger of severe delays or outright cancellation. It would also mean cuts to funding for new ferries for a system in crisis; I-2117 would take away the funding for one-third of the cost of each new ferry the state needs to buy.

And I-2117 would slash transit service. It would even cut 100% of the funding for the program that gives every youth in Washington under 18 a fare-free transit pass. That raises costs for families and limits our transportation choices.

All of these cuts to transportation funding add up to more traffic congestion and pain for our economy.

In response to the harm that I-2117 would bring to our communities, a coalition of 500 organizations and Tribal Nations across our state have come together to defeat dangerous and deceptive I-2117.

Firefighters—including the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters—oppose I-2117.

Doctors and nurses at the Washington State Medical Association, the Washington State Nurses Association, and the American Lung Association also oppose I-2117. So does the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, small business owners, leading companies, labor unions, and environmental groups.

Community-based organizations that serve overburdened communities—like the Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Duwamish River Community Coalition, and the Washington Community Alliance—all oppose I-2117, too.

Let’s stand together as one and reject this harmful initiative this November. Vote NO on I-2117.