Voices of change: First-time young voters in the 2024 election

With less than two weeks till Election Day, millions of Americans are poised to cast their ballots.

This year, a unique group stands out: young voters—some just turning 18, others in their late teens or early 20s—who are making their voices heard for the first time in a presidential election.

We explore their stories and perspectives beginning with Filipino American Bailey Medilo, 19, from south Seattle. They are the Digital and Communications Organizer at Washington Bus, a nonprofit organization based in Washington state that focuses on engaging young people in the democratic process.

NWAW: How does it feel to participate in a presidential election for the first time?

Bailey: I have complex feelings about it. There is that excitement to be in such an intense and needed moment in our electoral history. Being someone who works behind the scenes in the organizing and political spaces, I recognize just how much corruption we’re fighting against and how, unfortunately, UN-democratic our democratic processes are right now, and how much work we still have to do in order to achieve a genuine democracy.

I’d also like to mention the amount of money that’s flooding into politics and outside spending and covering up potential election voter fraud, election interference and voter suppression, gerrymandering, an intentional flooding of misinformation, and a lack of voter education, resources and organizations.

It really makes me feel excited, terrified, dejected, and demoralized… all at the same time.

NWAW: How did you prepare for the voting process? Did you seek out information about the candidates and issues?



Bailey: The biggest thing I did was seek out my community. There is so much attention-grabbing propaganda here and there, for anyone running for office or anything on the ballot.

I needed to find sources of information I could trust. I work for the Washington Bus. We are a youth voter engagement nonprofit, and we interview people running for office and submit their statements through our own voter guide process. So that was information I could use to really figure out what’s going on.

But also, there are tons of people in my community, my neighbors, my friends, my family members who all have their own priorities and experiences. And though I may have a certain perspective, I have to remember that I’m not just voting for myself. I’m voting for the betterment of my community. A lot of it has to do with people and being open to discussion, and balancing my own opinions with the needs of the many.

NWAW: What issues are most important to you?

Bailey: I’m very big, especially with the presidential election, on international issues.

I am staunchly against the continued global tilt towards militarization and corporatism. As a voter, and as someone with family back in the Philippines, I see firsthand how the military industry impacts both my family there and our community here in Washington state.

Every presidential candidate currently running has a vested interest in the military-industrial complex.

When it comes to the ballot, I need to ask myself… have these people really earned my vote? Have they earned my community’s vote?

Scaling down from the presidential election, I’m very, very concerned about housing. Right now, I live in an apartment that costs nearly $1900 a month in the south end. I am 19 years old, I work full-time, I dropped out of college because I couldn’t afford college.

And I see myself facing the reality that my housing situation is unsustainable, and this is a reality shared by many working youth, 18, 19 to 21. This is the reality that other working families are facing, especially in Southeast Seattle, the Central District, Beacon Hill, and the Chinatown-International District.

We are seeing a systematic erasure of AAPI working families, because of gentrification, because of lack of transit infrastructure, lack of investment in community-centered housing.

There was a huge scare with the Seattle EDI (Economic Development Initiative). People in City Hall were trying to, very intentionally, water down and tear down the EDI funding and that enraged my community. I saw my community elders come out in protest against this and as a young person, I recognized that yes, they were fighting for EDI, but they were also specifically fighting for our future… this funding goes directly towards building homes, community centers.



And connected to housing is transit because transit teaches us a lot about environmental racism and how communities of color, especially AAPI communities, have been sectioned off and siloed from each other because of the lack of infrastructure, lack of bus lines, and also a lack of safety.



I’m looking for a candidate that has an open mind towards equitable and also effective and transformative funding, and a plan for truly invigorating Seattle’s and King county’s housing and transit networks.

NWAW: You touched on housing and you also mentioned transit. Do you own a car?



Bailey: I do not own a car. I live right next to a [south end light rail] station. I take the train to work every day and I’m impacted by how many times the train is constantly having issues, how it’s constantly out of service or it’s late. I struggle to get to where I need to go.

I have the privilege of working for an organization that’s flexible with my location, but this may not be a reality for others.



I’m no longer 18 but that youth transit pass, where a young person can get from A to B for zero dollars … that is one of the best investments our state has made for transit through the Climate Commitment Act. I would like to see similar flavors of solutions to connect our communities and to get working families, elders, and youth to where they need to be.

NWAW: How do you think your background or experiences shape your views on the candidates and issues?

Bailey: Being a child of Filipino immigrants, living in southeast Seattle, my lived experience is seeing the continuous failure of leadership, seeing disinvestments, and seeing my own community have to constantly fight for a seat at the table.

I’m hyper aware of how people like me are being systematically erased from our neighborhoods, how families are being priced out of Seattle, long-time families who have roots in this community and are being forced further down south or further up north.

I want to see more investments in community land trusts. I am excited about what social housing can contribute to our affordable housing matrix and how building co-ownership with tenants can bring a more community-focused hand towards decision making.

The Seattle electoral space isn’t built for young people. It isn’t built for young immigrants. It is specifically structured in a way that uplifts people who have the most time and the most money—people who can take time out of their days to go testify or have meetings with council members—not working youth who have 9 to 5s or even night shifts while council is in session. We are having to work to provide for our families who fought to have a place in this city and in this nation… all of that is not lost on me… how my identity deeply and intimately impacts my politics, and how I approach my ballot this year.

NWAW: Do you think your vote will make a difference in the outcome of the election?

Bailey: I think on a local level, my vote is beyond necessary. Will it make a difference? Well, it’s up to the people who we vote for to make that difference happen.

There are four statewide ballot initiatives that intend to repeal a decade of policy making. I know that my vote will have an impact.

On the national stage however, I am faced with the reality that our election system is broken, especially with the Electoral College. And I’m also faced with the reality that there is not a candidate in the presidential running that fully and deeply reflects the positions and needs of myself and my community. I would like to see a genuine democracy for the presidency and I would love for my vote to matter more than what it currently does.

Time and time again, young people have been asked to sacrifice when they vote. I think we need to take back the level of respect that our vote requires and really demand that the people who want our votes, earn it. That doesn’t just go for the presidency, that goes for every level of office.

NWAW: What would you say to someone who is hesitant to vote for the first time?

Bailey: I would say that your hesitance is valid AND you have this opportunity to affect real change. There are really transformative decisions that happen at the local level, where your voice could be the tipping point.

And I say, vote with your conscience. Use your vote to strike a further conversation on how I can continue to get involved in the decision. I’m always someone who says: advocacy does not stop at voting… because you can get organized and there are many ways to make your voice heard.

I would like to transform that hesitancy into passion. What can we do now to make a better future for ourselves?

NWAW: Speaking of the future, would you ever consider running for office yourself?

Bailey: I had the amazing privilege of working for people who were running for office, and helping run the campaigns has taught me that that is something I do not want to do!

I look forward to meeting a young person with the bravery to put their name on that ballot, and I look forward to supporting them and being part of that community that uplifts them to be a changemaker.

I feel like there’s this narrative that young voters are apathetic, that they don’t care, they’re tapped out, and I think that’s wrong. I think the biggest issue is an issue of access. Young people are paralyzed by the lack of information, by the amount of choices that are being presented, and also just the amount of disinformation, misinformation, and sometimes we just don’t have the time to sit down and research our ballot. I think there needs to be, I think there needs to be a strong concerted effort towards creating access to democracy. Washington state has a lot of investments in our ballot box that have improved our democracy, and there’s a ton of great work by organizations like the Washington Bus. I would like to see leaders at the city, state, and national level do more to combat the narrative of voter apathy and work towards a solutions-oriented agenda on how we’re going to galvanize these votes.



I’d also just like to shout out candidates who have youth teams who regularly engage young people… candidates who actually do the work of being in community and engaging, not just youth, but youth of color, especially in the south end. I see that engagement as representation. Even if the candidate doesn’t look like me, they are hearing from someone like me, and they are taking my voice and bringing that to the table.