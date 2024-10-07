Shooting in Seattle’s CID leaves man injured

Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Chinatown-International District (CID), injuring a 45-year-old man.

At approximately 4 a.m., 911 dispatch received reports of the incident in the 500 block of South King Street. Police arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower hip. Although he initially declined medical attention, he was later taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported a brief argument between the victim and the suspect before the shooting occurred. The suspect then ran away down South Dearborn Street. A search was conducted with assistance from the King County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, but the suspect was not found.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no one has been arrested yet. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.