Shooting in Seattle’s CID leaves man injured

Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Chinatown-International District (CID), injuring a 45-year-old man.
At approximately 4 a.m., 911 dispatch received reports of the incident in the 500 block of South King Street. Police arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower hip. Although he initially declined medical attention, he was later taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses reported a brief argument between the victim and the suspect before the shooting occurred. The suspect then ran away down South Dearborn Street. A search was conducted with assistance from the King County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, but the suspect was not found.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no one has been arrested yet. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.
Comments
boo booty says
All the drugs in the CID are more and more looking like an inside job consisting of prominent local drug families and gangs. Likely these folks have taken shelter and become more entrenched with the BLM / defund movement.
The Feds just busted a homegrown Fentynal ring out of Renton. How many other local operations are there ? Honestly you can spot the dealers just walking around the CID. And how many pills are sold there a day max ? Maybe 1500 ? Not many. One member of the Renton group was doing community outreach and was getting city money.
The amount of drugs down there defies logic. When something defies logic for as long as this has it usually spells one thing: mass corruption within the city and county. Seattle is small. These criminals work in broad daylight. The city spends millions on community outreach. Still no leads? Corruption folks plain and simple.
Meanwhile we have all these activist young people screaming for mental health and drub rehab. More wasted tax payer dollars.
It’s a few families. You can solve drugs in CID in 5 minutes assuming you are not protecting criminals or making money off the problem. No amount of voting is going to change this.
My hope is that Feds take a hard look at the city’s role in perpetuating this problem.
I think you will be shocked at what happens next.