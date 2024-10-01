Guozhen (Ken) Liu, MD, offers concierge care at VIP Family Medicine Clinic in Bellevue

This is sponsored content.

In a concierge medicine practice, every patient is treated like a VIP. And it’s how Dr. Guozhen (Ken) Liu intends to care for each member of VIP Family Medicine, his new concierge practice opening Nov. 4 in Bellevue. Liu’s concierge practice is located at 15650 NE 24th Street, Suite B, Bellevue, WA 98008.

“I wanted much more time to spend with my patients, to truly hear their concerns, answer all their questions and provide genuinely personalized care,” says Liu about his decision to leave Swedish and launch an independent membership medicine practice.

Because Liu is keeping the practice small and personal by intentionally limiting the number of patients he enrolls, he can offer more of what matters most: his time, undivided attention, and prompt availability. Patients at his concierge practice will benefit from same or next day appointments for acute care, unrushed appointments with little to no office waiting time, and a strong focus on individualized prevention and wellness.

For urgent issues after hours, patients are provided with Liu’s personal cell phone number, allowing for both tremendous peace of mind and significantly less need to visit crowded emergency rooms or urgent care facilities.

In exchange for these important benefits, patients will pay an annual membership fee to be part of the practice.

Liu will retain his affiliation with Swedish, Overlake, Evergreen Health, and University of Washington Hospitals. He also intends to remain an in-network provider for many major PPO insurance plans.

To learn more about how this highly personalized level of care may benefit you and your family, visit www.drkenliu.com or call 425-247-3137 to reach Dr. Liu’s membership team.