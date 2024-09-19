“The Joy Luck Club” sequel in the works

A sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “The Joy Luck Club,” is officially in development. The original movie, based on Amy Tan’s best-selling novel, captivated audiences with its poignant portrayal of Chinese American mothers and their daughters navigating cultural and generational divides.

The sequel, tentatively titled “Joy Luck Club 2,” will bring back the original creative team, including novelist Amy Tan and screenwriter Ron Bass. This new chapter will continue the story with the original characters now as grandmothers and their daughters as mothers, introducing a new generation exploring their own relationships with culture, heritage, and identity.

Rosalind Chao, who played Rose Hsu Jordan in the original film, recently shared her excitement about the project.

“Reading the script brought tears to my eyes,” Chao said. “It’s a beautiful continuation of our characters’ journeys, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

The original cast, including Ming-Na Wen, Tamlyn Tomita, and Lauren Tom, is expected to return, bringing their characters’ stories full circle.

Production is set to begin later this year, with a release date yet to be announced.