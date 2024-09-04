KWA to offer free dental services in September

The Korean Women’s Association (KWA) will provide free dental examinations and treatments for uninsured individuals in September. The mobile dental team, led by Dr. Lina Kim, will visit several locations:

Tacoma: Sept. 9 at the association headquarters, 3625 Perkins Ln SW, Lakewood.

Federal Way: Sept. 11 at Han-Sarang Church, 33506 10th Pl. S.

Lynnwood: Sept. 17 at the Korean Life Counseling Center, 22727 Hwy 99 #212, Edmonds.

Shoreline: Sept. 21 at Philippi Presbyterian Church, 14738 1st Ave NE.

Tacoma: Sept. 24 at Tacoma Central Presbyterian Church, 8001 Pine St. S.