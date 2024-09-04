Jenn Tran moves on after breakup with Devin Strader

Jenn Tran is ready to move forward following her emotional reunion with former fiancé Devin Strader on the finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired on Tuesday night. Tran and Strader, who got engaged in Hawai’i during the season finale, ended their relationship in August.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, the 26-year-old Tran expressed relief after their recent conversation on “After the Final Rose.”

“It definitely was a moment I’ve been wanting to happen for the past month,” Tran said. “I just needed to get that off my chest and start with a clean slate.”

Tran and Strader, 28, had been engaged since May but experienced an on-again, off-again relationship before breaking up. Tran noted that while her feelings remained unchanged, Strader’s priorities shifted, and his behavior changed after their engagement.

“I was so happy, so ready to start our life together,” Tran explained. “But I realized his energy and priorities had shifted. He wasn’t the same person off the show as he was on it.”

Despite the breakup, Tran has no regrets about proposing to Strader, which was followed by his own proposal.

“I proposed to a man who promised me a fulfilling life and a loving partnership. I’m confident that’s still what I want,” she said. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t the man he had talked himself up to be. But I hope to find someone who can fulfill those promises.”