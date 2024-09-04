Gunfire erupts at Hing Hay Park — Woman shot, suspect in custody

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Hing Hay Park on Sunday, Sept. 1. At approximately 10:17 p.m., someone called 911 about a shooting, with screams heard in the background.

Officers arriving at the park, located at 423 Maynard Avenue South, found a 57-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The whole thing started when a group at the park got into a heated argument. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots, but unfortunately, he accidentally hit the woman, who wasn’t the intended target. Police found four shell casings at the scene.

Police located the suspect, Jerome L. Washington, 20, of Federal Way, nearby. He was recognized by witnesses and arrested. Washington faces charges of first-degree assault and has an outstanding warrant for fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft. Bail has been set at $502,000.