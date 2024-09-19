Fight off the virus this fall with a 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine

It’s been over four years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And since then, the virus has changed substantially.

“That’s why our ability to fight off the virus needs to change, too,” said Lisa DiFedele, MPH, Infection Prevention and Control Administrator at International Community Health Services (ICHS).

ICHS pharmacies are now administering the 2024-2025 Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis for people ages 12 years and older. You do not need to be an ICHS patient to receive your vaccine at ICHS.



Why is a new COVID vaccine necessary?

“Individuals are still getting very, very sick,” said DiFedele. “People are going to hospitals, and having very severe outcomes. Getting vaccinated offers additional protection against the virus as it’s circulating now.”

Just because you’ve been sick with COVID in the past doesn’t mean you’ll be protected against the virus that is circulating now.

“Our top recommendation for protecting yourself and your loved ones from respiratory illness is to get vaccinated,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Mandy Cohen MD, MPH. “Make a plan now for you and your family to get both updated flu and COVID vaccines this fall, ahead of the respiratory virus season.”

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.

The most up to date guidance for being fully vaccinated:

Adults and children ages 5 years and older: 1 dose of a 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of the number of vaccines you’ve already received.

Children younger than 5 years and have already received a vaccine in the past three years: Speak with your child’s doctor; 1 or 2 doses of the 2024-2025 mRNA vaccine from the same brand given for initial vaccination.

Children younger than 5 years who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine: 2 doses of 2024-2025 Moderna or 3 doses of 2024-2025 Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty).

If you are immunocompromised, speak with your doctor about what is best for you. Your provider may recommend additional doses based on your age and vaccination history.

How do I get the vaccine at ICHS?

For people ages 12 years and older, visit any ICHS pharmacy for the 2024-2025 Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are not required. Please bring your photo ID and insurance card.

Most health insurance plans cover the cost of vaccines. If you have insurance, call your insurance company to see if you’re covered. If you do NOT have insurance, you must pay out-of-pocket for the cost of the vaccines.

International District Pharmacy: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday (closed 1-2 p.m.)

Holly Park Pharmacy: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday (closed 1-2 p.m.)

Shoreline Pharmacy: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

ICHS patients may call ICHS at (206) 788-3700 for vaccinations of children ages 11 years and younger.

