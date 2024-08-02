“Stay Out of Drug Area” zones in proposed in CID

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison has unveiled a proposal aimed at combating drug-related activities in downtown and the Chinatown-International District (CID).

The initiative, known as “Stay Out of Drug Area” (SODA) zones, would give judges the power to stop people accused of drug crimes from going to certain areas.

These zones specifically target parts of the CID, encompassing the area from Dearborn Street to north of Jackson Street. Supporters of the measure say it’s necessary to crack down on crime and make neighborhoods safer where drug trafficking and related crimes are causing problems.

Critics say such measures could further marginalize vulnerable populations without addressing the root causes of drug addiction and crime.

The proposal allows a couple of exceptions: People can ride on public transit through a SODA area as long as they don’t get off, and they can go to court hearings and meetings with their attorneys inside the areas.

Under the proposed legislation, individuals could be barred from SODA zones as a condition of pretrial release or post-conviction sentencing, regardless of whether they have been convicted of a crime. Violating these orders could result in a gross misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.