Filipino American teen from Seattle selected for ocean expedition

SEATTLE — Samantha-Lynn Martinez, a Seattle-based student of Filipino descent, has been selected to join the Ocean Exploration Trust’s expedition aboard the research vessel E/V Nautilus. Martinez, currently studying at the University of Washington, was selected from a competitive pool of applicants. She will be one of 16 interns participating in the 2024 expedition season, focusing on exploring deep-sea habitats in the South Pacific.

The expedition, scheduled to begin in September, will see Martinez and her team collaborating with the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa to conduct research in deep-sea biology and geology. This initiative not only aims to uncover new discoveries but also emphasizes STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics), promoting innovation and scientific inquiry among young audiences.

“I’m SO excited to geek out and freak out about our deep-sea finds with our audiences. I want everyone watching to know that we scientists feel the same way about these amazing finds as they do, so don’t be afraid to be fascinated and curious!” said Martinez.

Founded by Dr. Robert Ballard, renowned for discovering the wreck of the Titanic, the Ocean Exploration Trust pioneers scientific exploration using advanced technologies like remotely operated vehicles and seafloor mapping systems. Their expeditions are broadcasted live on NautilusLive.org, engaging global audiences and bringing the excitement of exploration directly to viewers.

“I knew that video was a great way to introduce people to places and stories that often feel far away from our day-to-day lives, and I told myself that I’d love to get on the boat one day to contribute to that very mission,” said Martinez.

For more updates on Samantha-Lynn Martinez’s expedition and to follow her journey aboard E/V Nautilus, visit NautilusLive.org