Celebrating cultural legacy: Quynh Pham and Friends of Little Sài Gòn

As anticipation builds for the 2024 National APIA Historic Preservation Forum in Seattle (Sept. 12-15), our exploration into the significance of historic preservation continues.

Ahead of the forum, reporter Carolyn Bick spoke to some of the local partners including Wing Luke Museum, Friends of Little Saigon, Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association, and Historic South Downtown.

Today, we turn our attention to Quynh Pham of Friends of Little Sài Gòn. FLS is a dedicated organization working to preserve and celebrate the rich heritage of Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood.

Are there any specific areas of historic preservation you specifically focus on?

Historic preservation in Little Saigon is focused on preserving the history, stories, and cultures that have formed the neighborhood. FLS’s emphasis is on ensuring the small business and commercial components are maintained because they are a major asset for the Vietnamese community.

What makes Seattle’s CID so particularly unique and special?

The CID is special in so many ways, but I think it holds as the cultural home for many of our community members. For Little Saigon, in the past, there have been very few opportunities to live in the neighborhood, but many community members grew up patronizing the businesses, services, and is a place to gather with family or connect with others that share the same cultural identity.

What makes historic preservation near and dear to your heart? Why is it personal to you?

Historic preservation has advanced in many ways, specifically expanding beyond “old buildings” to people and places that have made a significant impact on our communities. It has become key to my work because it has elevated the value of cultural neighborhoods like the CID. Little Saigon has only been around for about 40 years, but it has historic and cultural significance to the communities that call it home and to the overall city, county, and state.

How does your organization make historic preservation accessible? What ways can folks engage with historic preservation, even if they are not part of a committee or a specific group focused on it?

Storytelling is a powerful tool for us. We are slowly engaging with the community to learn and tell more stories that can build on this rich history of the neighborhood.

What is an FLS project or initiative you are excited to share with APIAHiP Forum attendees from around the country?

The Little Saigon Landmark, a mixed-use project that will provide affordable family housing and a Vietnamese Cultural and Economic Center. Although the center will be new, we are hoping this is an opportunity to preserve our history and stories, as well as a place to showcase and increase awareness about the Vietnamese culture and community.