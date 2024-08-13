Why we’re talking about preservation

As the 2024 National APIA Historic Preservation Forum approaches in Seattle (Sept. 12-15), we’re launching a series exploring the importance of historic preservation.

Many of the forum’s program activities will take place in the Chinatown-International District—a site listed in 2023 as one of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 11 Most Endangered Places in the country.

The theme is “Building a National Coalition” and will focus on deepening understanding and commitment to Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) heritage through historic preservation.

Ahead of the forum, reporter Carolyn Bick spoke to some of the local partners including Wing Luke Museum, Friends of Little Saigon, Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association, and Historic South Downtown.

Mini-Q&A with Wren Wheeler of the Wing Luke Museum

Are there any specific areas of historic preservation you specifically focus on?

Wing Luke Museum (WLM) preservation efforts focus on Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) stories. Through the museum’s unique Community Advisory Committee process, the themes, messaging, and storyline of most exhibits are co-created through a collective effort rather than relying on a single “expert.” Community member stories are brought to life through art, oral histories, and public programming.

Also using the Community Advisory Committee process, WLM invests in historic sites by identifying disappeared and current locations as part of an urban trail system, installing public artworks that honor the legacy of exclusion, and committing to the long-term lease or purchase of property to reactivate significant spaces.

What makes Seattle’s CID so particularly unique and special?

The CID is beloved by many people who also work tirelessly to protect it. That is not unique among remaining American Chinatowns, but what might be unusual is the support we have from the City of Seattle. There is a CID Visioning Group, supported by the City, comprised of residents, AANHPI nonprofits, and AANHPI business owners. This group has and continues to work together to ensure the City understands the needs of the neighborhoods as it moves forward with citywide planning efforts.

What makes historic preservation near and dear to your heart? Why is it personal to you?

Though not so prevalent in our part of the country, there is an astounding number of (white) people actively working to prevent the teaching of ALL America’s history. Historic preservation, especially in these polarized times, is a continuous act of resistance.

The stories we collect and preserve honor our ancestors and, hopefully, provide guidance for future generations. Our collections will always be a reminder of our communities’ experiences in the U.S.

How does your organization make historic preservation accessible? What ways can folks engage with historic preservation, even if they are not part of a committee or a specific group focused on it?

We are fortunate to be a museum. People can physically visit our location or experience what we have to offer online. Of course, we are always looking for people interested in being part of a community advisory process. We also welcome anyone who wants to volunteer for a specific event or more generally behind the scenes.

What is an WLM project or initiative you are excited to share with APIAHiP Forum attendees from around the country?

As part of the APIAHiP experience, attendees will have access to the museum throughout their visit in Seattle. They can view the galleries and join a historic hotel tour as their schedules allow. Attendees can see for themselves how community stories are told and preserved. Perhaps most importantly, and in the words of former Executive Director Beth Takekawa, the neighborhood is our largest exhibit. We hope forum attendees will explore the CID with wonder.