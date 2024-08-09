“AANHPI Men for Harris” champion Kamala Harris in high-stakes campaign event

By Kai Curry

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The gatherings in support of presidential hopeful Kamala Harris have been coming fast and furious since she launched her campaign. With just a few short months before election day, the pressure is on to earn enough votes, and money, to ensure that Harris wins. Stakes are high to elect the first Asian and female president and there is an energy in the nation that we haven’t seen since the days of Barack Obama’s first run back in 2008. On Aug. 7, an online event called “AANHPI Men for Harris” served as a call to action in getting Harris to the White House.

Think of the telethons you grew up with, but way cooler. The goal for the evening was to raise $200,000 and with several $25,000 matches announced by private business owners across the country, the goal was surely met. Over 10,000 viewers attended this event that was hosted by tens of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) men and paneled by prominent AAPI politicians and Hollywood icons.

There was enthusiasm. There was passion. There were jokes.

“We have two choices. We have a strong, independent, intelligent person of color. And we have an orange,” quipped actor Hudson Yang, who at 20 years old expressed excitement that his first time voting would be for Harris, an Asian American and Black woman president. There was emotion at how far we’ve come—and how far we could still have to go if Harris does NOT win, an unacceptable outcome.

“Guys, we’ve got 90 days and everything is at stake,” said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who was about to get off the call and “debrief” his 8-year-old son, who had watched the entire three-hour event.

“That’s who we’re doing it for. We’re doing it for our next generation.”

Pureval, who hosted the lineup, along with David Chiu, the San Francisco City Attorney, continued with shared history and connection.

“This moment didn’t just happen. It was made to happen. By Daniel Inouye, by Hiam Fong, by Norman Mineta… by Dalip Singh Saund… by Patsy Mink, these incredible leaders who came before us, who blazed this path… I don’t know if they knew that this moment would be possible, but I know that they are smiling now.”

He pushed everyone to keep the momentum.

“It’s going to be really hard. They’re going to come after [Harris] with racist attacks. They’re going to spread lies about her—they’re already doing that. Many people think that the country is not ready to elect a woman, to elect a Black woman, to elect an Indian American woman, and that is crap! I still believe in this country.” Pureval dared the audience to prove the opposition wrong and elect Harris in November.

The cuss words were flying. The banter was flying. These were friends. This was family. And Harris is part of that family. In turn, she was described by attendees as a mother to us all, as a sister, as an aunty. Several speakers told stories about times that Harris showed heart, honesty, and caring, things that we all have been sorely missing in politics lately.

Andy Kim, the first Korean American to win a Senate race in New Jersey, shared that, just before the primary, his father experienced a health emergency. And who called him right after he won? Kamala Harris.

“She was telling me how excited she is that I could be the first Korean American in the Senate, the first Asian American in the Senate from the entire East Coast of America.” More than that, she asked him, “How are you feeling? She wanted to listen to me…with all that’s going on in the world, she carved out time to be able to take on my pain, my family’s challenge. That is someone that I believe in. That is someone that I know has the kind of moral compass that we need.”

Kim described Harris as our “North Star,” someone who, once in the Oval Office, will not forget people of color, who will treat people of color—and all people—well, who will fight for “all of our humanity.”

The gathering was perhaps best encapsulated by the slogans tossed out, some already existent from Harris’ prior campaigns, some brand new, like #MANA #MakeAmericaNormalAgain. Those two running against Harris? Trump and Vance? They are “weird.” They are racist. They are “dumb.” The colorful descriptions were flying, not only from the speakers, but from the audience, who readily provided a slew of unflattering adjectives when prompted. As explained by the Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders present, “mana” is not just an acronym; it has a fitting meaning in Pasifika culture, that of “collective spirit.” The synchronicities were flying. It could only be meant to be that Kamala Harris, a dragon by zodiac, is running for president in the Year of the Dragon. In other words, it is the “Year of the Dragon.” It is her year.

All that the organizers and panelists gave, the audience gave back. Not just in funds, which reached $100,000 in the first 45 minutes, but in hope. That was Obama’s slogan, it was interrupted, and it’s back. Live chat was on fire.

“I’m taking my 82-year-old mother to help volunteer for the first time at the campaign office in Las Vegas!” said a participant. “I can’t stop crying tears of JOY,” said another. They also like Harris’ running mate:

“Walz has the uber dad vibe,” one said. “Donate to keep the ‘weird and creepy guys’ away from the White House,” another posted. We were reminded that “Trump said, ‘China virus’ again in his RNC speech. Shut it down.” And another slogan was born: “Asians Assemble! Forget the Avengers!”

Patriotism was back. Patriotism had never left. Young and old, who had never voted before, were vowing to vote or to volunteer. Not just AAPIs but all varieties of Americans showed their support by listening and by joining, no matter how busy their schedules. Including a panelist from Washington, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

“I fully support Kamala…I know she’s not going to call me and ask for where to find 12,000 votes like Trump did to the Secretary of Georgia. She believes in our elections…I know that she’s not going to be the one that tried to overthrow the government like Trump tried to do.” Hobbs recommended Harris for her capability. She’s a sister and an aunty who knows what she’s doing. “I believe that the Harris campaign is the best one to secure our national security. She’s not going to abandon NATO. She’s not going to abandon our allies in the Indo-Pacific…I’m fully backing Harris, so stand with us, give if you can give…we have to keep the White House.”

Or, in the words of one commenter, “I’m so full of joy for this hope that I have again.”

Kai can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.