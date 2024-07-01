Yoga moves closer to Asian Games inclusion

NEW DELHI — Yoga has cleared the first hurdle for entry into the Asian Games. The Olympic Council of Asia’s executive board has approved yoga as a potential medal sport, pending confirmation from the general assembly. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is actively advocating for its inclusion, setting the stage for potential participation in future Olympic Games, particularly the 2036 edition, pending India’s bid approval.

In a recent communication to Olympic Council of Asia President Raja Randhir Singh, IOA President PT Usha highlighted yoga’s global appeal and its significance as an ancient Indian practice known for promoting physical and mental well-being.

“It has a universal appeal and people around the world have embraced yoga and drawn benefits,” Usha said. “I am glad India’s effort to have yoga included in the biggest celebrations of sport is finding resonance.”

India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics has further galvanized efforts, with plans to lobby for the inclusion of indigenous disciplines such as yoga, kho kho, and kabaddi during the Paris Olympics in July. Additionally, Usha pointed out that the Louvre Museum has been offering visitors the chance to participate in yoga sessions with instructors ahead of the Olympics.