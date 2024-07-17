‘Shogun’ leads all Emmy nominees with 25 

BY ANDREW DALTON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Bear” went on a tear at Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and “Shogun” led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX.

“Shogun” took full advantage of the absence of last year’s top three nominees—“Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us”—to dominate in drama and give FX, with a leading 93 overall nominations, the kind of strong year often reserved for HBO, which even in this “off” year managed second with 91.

The show shook up the drama race when its makers said in May that despite reaching the end of the story of James Clavell’s novel about political machinations in early 17th century Japan, they would explore making more than one season, shifting the critical darling from the limited series category to the more prestigious drama one.

“True Detective: Night Country” was a bright spot for HBO, which lost “Succession” to retirement and is between seasons on “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us.”

The show, a semi-spinoff of the “True Detective” franchise, led all limited or anthology series nominees with 19, including a best actress nomination for Jodie Foster for playing a police chief investigating mysterious deaths in the darkness of a north Alaskan winter.

Kali Reis, who plays Foster’s investigating partner and rival on the show and is nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series, joins Lily Gladstone, in the same category for “Under the Bridge,” as the first indigenous women to get Emmy acting nominations. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of “Reservation Dogs” becomes the first indigenous actor to be recognized for lead with his best actor in a comedy nom.

The only previous indigenous acting nominee, according to Variety, was August Schellenberg, who received an Emmy nomination in 2007 for his performance as Sitting Bull in the HBO TV movie “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.”

“True Detective” is expected to vie for the best limited series Emmy with “Fargo,” which had 15 nominations and gives FX a shot at a triple crown if its favorites win drama and comedy series, and “Baby Reindeer,” a minor cultural phenomenon and Emmy upstart for Netflix in recent months.

The Emmy award ceremony will be held Sept. 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air on ABC.