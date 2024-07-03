Poll: Kamala Harris neck-and-neck with Trump

Following a lackluster debate performance by President Joe Biden against Republican Donald Trump last week, a Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama are key figures drawing attention within the Democratic Party.

The poll, conducted over two days and closing on Tuesday, found that both Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, are neck-and-neck with 40% support among registered voters. Election Day is slated for Nov. 5.

Despite calls from 32% of Democrats for Biden to reconsider his reelection bid, Harris, 58, remains competitive. She trails Trump by just one percentage point, 42% to 43%, a statistical tie given the poll’s 3.5 percentage point margin of error.

Harris has recently gained prominence for her advocacy on abortion rights within the administration, enjoying an 81% favorable rating among Democratic voters, slightly exceeding Biden’s 78%.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, known for her bestselling memoir “Becoming,” also emerged as a standout hypothetical candidate in the poll. She outperformed both Biden and Harris, leading Trump 50% to 39% in a potential matchup, despite repeatedly stating she does not intend to run for president.

The poll also highlighted the challenges facing other potential Democratic contenders. California Governor Gavin Newsom, seen as a rising star, trailed Trump narrowly at 39% to 42%. Meanwhile, lesser-known Democrats like Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer showed competitive numbers against Trump despite their lower national profiles.

Conducted online with 1,070 U.S. adults, the poll underscores the uncertainty within the Democratic Party as they prepare for upcoming elections, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama standing out as influential figures shaping party discussions and strategies.

