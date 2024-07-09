ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

Memorial night celebrates life of SPD Officer Joselito Barber 

Friends, family, and colleagues gathered at the Mariners vs Twins game on June 29 to commemorate the 44th birthday of late Seattle police officer Joselito Barber. The event, coinciding with Aloha Shirt Night, drew a large crowd in tribute to Barber, a dedicated Mariners fan who frequently attended games. Barber lost his life in the line of duty in 2006.

Tickets sold for the memorial night, featuring a special code, contributed to a scholarship fund established in Barber’s name at O’Dea High School in Seattle. Those interested in contributing can donate at https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/OfficerJoselitoBarberMemorialFund

