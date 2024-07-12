“June is the First Fall” features family, failure, and fate

By Andrew Hamlin

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A play set in Hawai’i might seem out of character for Seattle’s own Yun Theatre company. But according to Christie Zhao, co-director of “June is the First Fall,” the play seemed entirely appropriate to the troupe’s mission.

“I directed a staged reading of Yilong Liu’s play ‘Good Enemy’ last year with Pork Filled Productions,” remembered Zhao, who’s co-directing “June is the First Fall” with David Le. “Since then, I have fallen in love with his sensitive and compassionate writings.”

“When I looked up his other works, the description of ‘June is the First Fall’ captured my attention. ‘What compels people to cross mountains and seas to another country, another continent, and another culture to find their true selves? What are the journeys we take to find home and belonging?’ This is the central question of Yun Theatre. As a community of immigrants, first-gen, and second-gen Asian Americans, we have a complicated relationship with queerness, migration, and family. We don’t fit into the societal expectations of who we should be. This play is such a close-to-heart story and a great opportunity for our community to ponder these questions today.”

The play centers around Don, a gay Chinese man who returns to his home in Hawai’i after a long time away, only to find the same inner ghosts and demons that drove him away in the first place. This time, he must stay, fight, and try to understand his family, his history, and his spirit.

Youran “Sebastian” Wang, playing Don, makes his debut with Yun Theatre. He hadn’t heard of Yun before last March but after learning of the new production, he auditioned because Don “represents the voices in the Chinese community that are, to this day, underrepresented. Don was intriguing and challenging enough that [the part] caught my eyes, and I couldn’t stop thinking about it.

“When I first read the play, I felt for Don deeply and what he has been going through. Such feelings towards Don only grew stronger and over time, extended to other characters. Sure, Don is the protagonist in the play, but every character has also been through a lot, which made me think about how I might have overlooked how much those around me have been and are going through.”

Co-director Zhao said she felt much the same about the story.

“I am struck by the delicate yet deep emotions within this family. The desire to be oneself often clashes with family expectations, creating a painful yet poignant search for acceptance and belonging. It feels as though the family is trying to love each other deeply, but there’s always an immovable wall between them. They try their best to move towards each other, but one sentence can trigger a cascade of memories and baggage.

“The surreal elements of the play also captivate me, especially how Don’s memories surface uncontrollably, weaving into his current perceptions of everything and everyone around him.”

Wang’s fellow cast members are Andy Park-Buffalen as Scott, Jen-Ai Clinton as Jane, Owen Yang as David, and Zoe Ding as Yu Qin.

“They all offered so much to the group, so I’ll name one of the many things each of them brought to the mix. Owen is truly the father of the cast. He always offered help and guidance when we needed it the most. Andy offered us motivation. He came in the first rehearsal, almost off-book. And I was like, ‘I gotta get off-book fast!’

“Zoe’s playful spirit allowed me to make many unexpected discoveries in the rehearsals. Jen-Ai always stayed present in the scenes and reminded me to trust my scene partners.”

Another conspicuous feature of the new production is Yun Theatre’s use of the Theater Off Jackson space.

“This is Yun Theatre’s first time building a set that feels like a real home,” said Zhao. We are collaborating with Teia O’Malley, who worked on props for the world premiere of ‘June is the First Fall’ and is from Honolulu, Hawai’i. We wanted the space to transform the audience, taking them to a Chinese American home in Manoa Valley.

“We’re filling the space with as many personal items as possible to make it look truly lived in. The cast and crew even bring their own belongings to build this home together! There is a beautiful shadow wall in the middle of the set, reflecting the poetry and symbolic nature of the script.”

Asked what she wanted viewers to take away from the show, Zhao shifted from the specific tale of this family, to more general concerns.

“I hope the audience leaves the theater thinking about their own families and the things they want to say to them. I want people to reflect on their sense of home—its smells, tastes, and imagery. I hope viewers see each character’s struggle with compassion and love. This show is only a glimpse of the life of this family and real life has no happy resolution. I hope the audience can see the process of grieving and healing.

“My wish is that the specific story of this Chinese American family resonates with people from all backgrounds. I hope this play is like a breeze on a hot July summer day. It contains all the heat, but provides a sense of letting go and relief as well.”

Yun Theatre’s “June is the First Fall” plays July 11-27 at the Theater Off Jackson, 409 7th Avenue South in Seattle.

For prices, showtimes, and other information, visit https://yun-theatre.com/upcoming.